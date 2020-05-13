13.05.2020 02:31:00

Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

CALGARY, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, 2020 in a virtual only format. All nominees listed in its Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated March 26, 2020, were elected as directors of Keyera.

Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

The results of the votes are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld


Number

%

Number

%

James Bertram

147,611,134

98.96

1,557,497

1.04

Blair Goertzen

149,083,980

99.94

84,651

0.06

Douglas Haughey

148,555,721

99.59

612,910

0.41

Gianna Manes

149,031,612

99.91

137,019

0.09

Donald Nelson

148,304,050

99.42

864,581

0.58

Michael Norris

149,034,381

99.91

134,250

0.09

Thomas O'Connor

149,081,627

99.94

87,004

0.06

Charlene Ripley

148,661,306

99.66

507,325

0.34

David Smith

149,085,003

99.94

83,628

0.06

Janet Woodruff

148,554,248

99.59

614,383

0.41

All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors. The approach to executive compensation, as detailed in Keyera's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, was accepted with 98.62% of votes in favour of this resolution. All voting results will be posted under Keyera's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy infrastructure solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Lavonne Zdunich, Director, Investor Relations,
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations, or
Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@keyera.com, Telephone: (403) 205-7670 / Toll Free: (888) 699-4853.

Keyera Corp. (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

