Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

CALGARY, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, 2020 in a virtual only format. All nominees listed in its Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated March 26, 2020, were elected as directors of Keyera.

The results of the votes are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number % Number % James Bertram 147,611,134 98.96 1,557,497 1.04 Blair Goertzen 149,083,980 99.94 84,651 0.06 Douglas Haughey 148,555,721 99.59 612,910 0.41 Gianna Manes 149,031,612 99.91 137,019 0.09 Donald Nelson 148,304,050 99.42 864,581 0.58 Michael Norris 149,034,381 99.91 134,250 0.09 Thomas O'Connor 149,081,627 99.94 87,004 0.06 Charlene Ripley 148,661,306 99.66 507,325 0.34 David Smith 149,085,003 99.94 83,628 0.06 Janet Woodruff 148,554,248 99.59 614,383 0.41

All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors. The approach to executive compensation, as detailed in Keyera's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, was accepted with 98.62% of votes in favour of this resolution. All voting results will be posted under Keyera's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy infrastructure solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Lavonne Zdunich, Director, Investor Relations,

Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations, or

Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@keyera.com, Telephone: (403) 205-7670 / Toll Free: (888) 699-4853.

