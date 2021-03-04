SMI 10’772 -0.4%  SPI 13’433 -0.4%  Dow 31’270 -0.4%  DAX 14’080 0.3%  Euro 1.1095 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.1%  Gold 1’710 -1.6%  Bitcoin 46’605 5.3%  Dollar 0.9197 0.5%  Öl 64.0 2.2% 

04.03.2021 00:47:00

Keyera Announces Timing of 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting

CALGARY, AB, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") will be holding its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Mountain Time (4:00 p.m. Eastern Time) in a virtual only format.

Keyera Corp. (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

The meeting will be conducted via a live audio webcast and will provide all shareholders an opportunity to participate regardless of their geographic location. The meeting will be conducted online only; there will be no physical meeting venue to attend. The webcast link is available on Keyera's website at www.keyera.com. Shortly after the meeting, an archive of the webcast will be posted on Keyera's website for 365 days.

About Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information
For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations
Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com 
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

