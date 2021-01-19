SMI 10’877 0.0%  SPI 13’532 0.3%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’848 0.4%  Euro 1.0760 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’603 0.1%  Gold 1’837 0.5%  Bitcoin 32’505 2.1%  Dollar 0.8908 0.0%  Öl 54.8 -0.5% 
19.01.2021 00:37:00

Keyera Announces Timing of 2020 Year-End Results Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today that it expects to release its 2020 year-end results before markets open on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. A conference call and webcast have been scheduled for Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:00 AM Mountain Time (10:00 AM Eastern Time).

Keyera Announces Timing of 2020 Year-End Results Conference Call and Webcast (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

The conference call dial-in number is 888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay until 10:00 PM Mountain Time (12:00 AM Eastern Time) February 24, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833 and entering passcode 1489089.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Keyera's website at http://www.keyera.com/news/events.  Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for 90 days.

About Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information
For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations
Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

Email: ir@keyera.com 
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853

Keyera Corp. logo (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 85.66
4.08 %
The Swatch Grp 256.00
2.81 %
Alcon 63.54
1.92 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’052.50
0.53 %
SGS 2’722.00
0.41 %
UBS Group 13.42
-0.37 %
Geberit 557.00
-0.39 %
Roche Hldg G 314.95
-0.54 %
Swiss Life Hldg 430.10
-0.65 %
Lonza Grp 582.80
-0.78 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.01.21
Machtwechsel
18.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Megatrend Cloud Computing - hier passende Produkte finden
18.01.21
Market Cross-Currents in 2021
18.01.21
SMI erneut gegen den Trend fester
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
14.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
15.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
14.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Private Assets
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Europa-Chef von Moderna: Die Schweiz liegt in der Spitzengruppe
Credit Suisse-Tesla-Skeptiker hält Teslas Batterien für überlegen
Anlagetrends 2021: Hier könnte sich der Blick für Investoren lohnen
Corona-Folgen: So viel nimmt Warren Buffett 2020 mit Dividenden ein
SMI letztlich moderat höher -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
Wells Fargo-Experte: Diese Halbleiter-Werte könnten 2021 interessant werden
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Rückschlag für Krypto-Bär Buffett: Bitcoin steckt Berkshire Hathaway in die Tasche
BKW-Aktie stärker: BKW übernimmt deutsche Ingenieurgesellschaft R&P Ruffert
Lonza übernimmt klinische Fertigung für Aruvant Sciences - Lonza-Aktie in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich moderat höher -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag ohne grosse Ausschläge. Der DAX notierte zum Wochenstart auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag mehrheitlich positive Vorzeichen aus. Feiertagsbedingt findet am Montag kein Handel an den US-Börsen statt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit