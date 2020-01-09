09.01.2020 23:42:00

Keyera Announces Timing of 2019 Year-End Results Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) ("Keyera") announced today that it expects to release its 2019 year-end results after markets close on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A conference call and webcast have been scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) for interested investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives.

Keyera Corp. (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

The conference call dial-in number is 888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay until end of day on March 13, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833 and entering passcode 2089181.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Keyera's website at http://www.keyera.com/news/events. Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for 90 days.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based midstream business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering midstream energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Lavonne Zdunich, Director, Investor Relations,
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations, or
Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@keyera.com, Telephone: (403) 205-7670 / Toll Free: (888) 699-4853.

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

