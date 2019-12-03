03.12.2019 00:07:00

Keyera Announces 2019 Investor Day Details

CALGARY, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") will be hosting its inaugural Investor Day on December 11, 2019. Please join via webcast as Keyera's executive team discusses the company's strategy, strategic priorities and future, including a five-year outlook for each business segment.

Keyera Corp. (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

The live webcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and can be accessed on Keyera's website at http://www.keyera.com/news/events.

Alternatively, the webcast may be accessed directly at the following URL:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4rm5OYBCSbqhfbuol9XDhw.

Shortly after the event, an archive of the webcast will be posted on the website for one year.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based midstream business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering midstream energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

For further information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Lavonne Zdunich, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations, or
Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@keyera.com, Telephone: (403) 205-7670 / Toll Free: (888) 699-4853.

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

