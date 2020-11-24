SMI 10’492 0.3%  SPI 12’992 0.3%  Dow 30’046 1.5%  DAX 13’292 1.3%  Euro 1.0840 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’508 1.3%  Gold 1’807 -1.7%  Bitcoin 17’385 3.5%  Dollar 0.9113 -0.1%  Öl 47.9 4.6% 

24.11.2020 23:31:00

KeyCorp To Present At The Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Virtual Conference 2020

CLEVELAND, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gorman and Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Don Kimble will present at the virtual Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10:40 a.m. ET.

KeyCorp plans to review its performance, strategy and outlook. The live audio webcast of the conference call and presentation materials will be available at www.key.com/ir.  If you are unable to join the live conference call, or wish to hear a re-broadcast, access www.key.com/ir and select Events & Presentations.

KeyCorp's roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $170.5 billion at September 30, 2020. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,000 branches and approximately 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

