13.05.2020 11:45:00
Key Player Profiles in the Global Hazmat Suits Market: 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd and Sioen Industries NV
DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hazmat Suits Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hazmat suits market is poised to grow by $ 3.83 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. This report examines market size and looks at forecasts, trends, growth drivers and challenges for the market. It provides comprehensive vendor analysis on key industry players. The market is driven by the increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards and stringent and comprehensive safety regulations.
The hazmat suits market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes.
By Application
- Infection control and biohazards
- Chemical wastes
- Hazardous materials
- Others
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies the demand for hazmat suits from the manufacturing industry as one of the prime reasons driving the hazmat suits market growth during the next few years.
The hazmat suits market covers the following areas:
- Hazmat suits market sizing
- Hazmat suits market forecast
- Hazmat suits market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hazmat suits market vendors that include 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., and Sioen Industries NV. Also, the hazmat suits market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Infection control and biohazards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Chemical wastes - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hazardous materials - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Lakeland Industries Inc.
- Owens & Minor Inc.
- Sioen Industries NV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
