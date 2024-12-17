|
17.12.2024 19:39:00
Key information relating to the potential subsequent repair offering to be carried out by Ultimovacs ASA
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs" or the "Company") on 17 December 2024 regarding the agreement to combine its business with Zelluna Immunotherapy AS ("Zelluna"), the fully committed private placement (the "Private Placement"), and the intention to carry out a subsequent repair offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 3,846,153 new shares at a subscription price per new share of NOK 2.60, directed towards shareholders of Ultimovacs or Zelluna as of close of trading on 17 December 2024 who (i) were not allocated shares in the Private Placement; (ii) were not offered to provide pre-commitments for the Private Placement; and (iii) are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus, filing, registration or similar action.
The following key information is provided with respect to the potential repair offering to be carried out by Ultimovacs.
Date on which the terms and conditions of the repair offering were announced: 17 December 2024
Last day including right: 17 December 2024
Ex-date: 18 December 2024
Record date: 19 December 2024
Date of approval: Expected on or about 9 January 2024 (general meeting authorisation)
Maximum number of new shares: 3,846,153
Subscription price: NOK 2.60
Other information: Any Subsequent Offering is subject to the prior publication of a prospectus in accordance with applicable legislation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company's Board of Directors may, in its sole discretion, decide that the Company shall not carry out the Subsequent Offering, for example if the prevailing market price of the Company's shares trade lower than the subscription price and if the number of shares traded at or below the subscription price is greater than the number of offer shares in the Subsequent Offering, thereby making a subsequent offering redundant.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
