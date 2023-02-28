SMI 11'220 0.3%  SPI 14'451 0.5%  Dow 32'889 0.2%  DAX 15'381 1.1%  Euro 0.9922 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'248 1.7%  Gold 1'814 -0.1%  Bitcoin 21'945 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9372 0.1%  Öl 82.7 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tether: So schaffte es der Stablecoin zur drittgrössten Kryptowährung
Ausblick: Rivian Automotive stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Erste Schätzungen: MorphoSys stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Erste Schätzungen: LANXESS präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Erste Schätzungen: K+S veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Cool Company Aktie [Valor: 116509168 / ISIN: BMG2415A1137]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2023 07:10:00

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Cool Company Ltd. (ticker: Cool)

Cool Company
12.18 EUR 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

February 28, 2023

Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian Central Security Depository:

Due to implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, please note the information on the payment date to the shares registered in Euronext VPS below.

Dividend amount: $0.40
Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.
Last day including right: March 1, 2023
Ex-date: March 2, 2023
Record date: March 3, 2023
Payment date: March 10, 2023

Date of approval: February 27, 2023

Questions should be directed to:
c/o Cool Company Ltd - +44 207 659 1111 / ir@coolcoltd.com

Richard Tyrrell - Chief Executive Officer
John Boots - Chief Financial Officer

  
  
  
  

This announcement is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This announcement was published by Johannes Boots, CFO of Cool Company Ltd, at the date and time set out above.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cool Company Ltd Registered Shs Restricted

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cool Company Ltd Registered Shs Restricted

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend?

Bleibt Gold auch weiterhin die Krisenwährung. Wie hat sich der Preis in den letzten Monaten Entwickelt und welche Entwicklung ist bei Silber und Kupfer zu beobachten?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO bei Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Experteninterview mit David Kund, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

27.02.23 Vontobel: Dynamische Faktorstrategie für den Schweizer Aktienmarkt
27.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Frostige Börsenstimmung
27.02.23 Börse Aktuell - Die Angst vor einer langen Zeit hoher Zinsen
27.02.23 Marktüberblick: BASF-Aktie unter Druck
27.02.23 SMI von Zinssorgen belastet
24.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Idorsia
23.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
23.02.23 Gold oder welche Edelmetalle sind 2023 spannend? | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'688.81 19.03 6SSMMU
Short 11'917.91 13.78 GMSSMU
Short 12'356.44 8.91 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'219.93 27.02.2023 17:31:23
Long 10'786.95 19.70 MHSSMU
Long 10'553.68 13.95 ALSSMU
Long 10'093.32 8.91 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Chef Elon Musk prophezeit: "Lithium-Batterien sind das neue Öl" - Diese Unternehmen könnten profitieren
CS-Aktie schliesst in Grün: CSFB-Chef Klein könnte Details zur Strategie präsentieren
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas tiefer: Credit Suisse laut Aktionär Harris mögliches Übernahmeziel - Abflüsse aus Immobilienfonds
Das sind die Top-Aktien von Börsenexperte Jim Cramer im Jahr 2023
Durchwachsener Wochenstart: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Jungfraubahn-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Erste Touristen aus Festlandchina auf dem Jungfraujoch
Pfizer-Aktie unter Druck: Pfizer soll an Biotech-Unternehmen Seagen interessiert sein
BYD Aktie News: BYD am Montagvormittag im Minus
Holcim-Aktie springt an: CS stockt Kreditrating für Holcim auf
LLB-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Gewinnwachstum in 2022

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten