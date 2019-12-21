21.12.2019 09:00:00

Key Housing Makes an "Epic" Announcement for Featured Listing for January 2020 in San Jose and Northern California (NorCal)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Housing Connections, a best-in-class service for businesses seeking short-term, furnished executive accommodations from San Jose to San Diego at http://www.keyhousing.com/ is proud to announce a pet-friendly winner for its coveted "featured complex" for Northern California for January. The winner is the EPIC of San Jose, located at 600 Epic Way, San Jose, California.

"For many people, their pets are just like family members. Traveling executives might feel this way about a beloved dog. Being able to bring their furry companion along on a business trip can be beneficial," explained Robert Lee, President of Key Housing. "EPIC is our featured listing because it's rare to find a luxury short-term apartment complex in San Jose with a pet policy. This property is pretty amazing."

Interested persons can review the site for Key Housings pet-friendly featured listing "Epic" at http://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?action=form3&ID=816. The corporate housing complex is centrally located in San Jose. Pets are allowed on the property via a dog policy. An on-site pet washing service and nearby Dog Park can help a VIP care for their animal. Executive features include modern and furnished rooms, laundry, pools, spas, clubhouses, and fitness centers. The informational page focused on Silicon Valley short-term executive apartments is also updated for review at http://www.keyhousing.com/silicon-valley-furnished-rentals.asp.

EXECUTIVES AND THEIR DOGS ENJOY AN EPIC STAY AT THE BEST CORPORATE HOUSING PROPERTY IN SAN JOSE

Here is the background on this announcement. VIP's frequently flying into the Bay Area for work might find corporate housing sufficient but lonely. If an executive prefers to take a dog along on a business trip to the Bay Area, finding San Jose corporate housing could be challenging. Pets might not be allowed at many luxury short-term apartments in Silicon Valley.

For these reasons, Key Housing announces EPIC San Jose as the featured Northern California listing for December. The luxury corporate housing unit accommodates both business travelers and pets alike. Dog-friendly amenities include a pet washing station and dog park. Pet owners (and their pets) might appreciate the modern furnishings, swimming pools and outdoor fireplaces.

Studies have shown pets can help lower anxiety and stress levels. A calmer, focused VIP might manage a critical project better resulting in a great outcome. EPIC, the San Jose corporate housing listing for December, could ensure a cherished dog provides companionship for a VIP far away from home.

ABOUT KEY HOUSING

Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and corporate rentals in large cities like San Jose, San Francisco, or Los Angeles as well as smaller cities like Carlsbad, Studio City, and Glendale. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term serviced apartments in places like San Francisco, Ontario, Costa Mesa, and just about every city in California. Whether it's furnished apartments or serviced corporate housing, search, click, or call today!

Key Housing
(800) 989-0410
http://www.keyhousing.com/

 

;