Key Housing Identifies the Advantages of Los Angeles Serviced Apartments by Identifying Featured SoCal for September

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Housing, the leader in finding hard-to-find corporate and short term housing in Los Angeles and all of Southern California at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its SoCal designee for September is the 'Vantage Hollywood' property located at 1710 North Fuller Avenue in Los Angeles, California. The property offers a plethora of apartment types and incredible amenities in the heart of Hollywood, making it very popular with Europeans and British visitors who are looking for so-called serviced apartments (termed 'furnished apartments' in American lexicon).

"Hollywood and Los Angeles retain much of their mystique, especially for foreigners and short-term visitors," explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "There is simply no better way to experience the advantages of Hollywood than to book a serviced apartment via our service into Vantage Hollywood, whether what brings you to LA is business or pleasure, or both."

Interested persons can view the Los Angeles property directly at https://www.equityapartments.com/los-angeles/west-hollywood/vantage-apartments. It can also be viewed on the Key Housing website at https://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?action=form3&ID=343. It is highly recommended that interested persons not only read the online information but reach out to the experts at Key Housing to book a serviced apartment. Availability varies by date, and so an expert can help the interested person explore all available options for serviced apartments not just in Los Angeles or Hollywood but throughout Southern California. Nearby communities such as Glendale or Burbank are also viable options for persons coming to Southern California either on business or pleasure.

KEY HOUSING AND THE POST-CORONAVIRUS WORLD IN LOS ANGELES

Here is background on this release. Business travelers and even tourists are returning to the United States including Los Angeles, Glendale, Burbank, and other Southern California cities. That said, Europeans and Brits are shying away from big hotels and big crowds due to fears of the Coronavirus. Fortunately, Key Housing offers a solution that involves staying in a real apartment complex in which everything is changed out between guests, and thus the risks of contracting the virus are as small as humanly possible. In addition, meals can be consumed in the apartment which (unlike a hotel room) is set up for real living. Reach out to Key Housing and its experts for a consultation on the best serviced apartment in Los Angeles for one's needs.

ABOUT KEY HOUSING

Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!

