Key Housing Announces it has "Gone Italian" Selecting Bella Villagio as San Jose Corporate Housing Featured Listing for March 2020

Key Housing Connections, the industry best-in-class leader in finding hard-to-find corporate housing in cities as diverse as San Jose, San Diego, and Santa Monica, is proud to announce it has "gone Italian" by selecting Bella Villagio as its designee for Northern California for March, 2020.

"The affinity between Northern California and Italy is easy to spot," explained Robert Lee, President of Key Housing. "Northern Californians love fine wine, great eating, and beautiful, convenient living. Bella Villagio is the perfect property for this kind of experience. That's why it's our featured property for March for hard-to-find corporate housing in San Jose."

Leaders in charge of executive housing for traveling employees can review the featured listing by Key Housing at the following URL:



https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com/apartments/bella-villagio.

Bella Villagio is a San Jose corporate housing property designed with a few Italian ideals in mind. Amenities include a coffee bar, courtyards, and apartment patios with sunny vistas. The property is located minutes from downtown San Jose's business district near dining and shopping. Furnished apartments include modern layouts, washer/dryer, and full kitchens. Interested persons can further review Key Housing's detail page for Bella Villago's furnished corporate apartments at https://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?action=form3&ID=868. The Italian-themed complex has been a perpetual favorite with busy corporate travelers to Silicon Valley. Italian business persons searching for a "serviced apartment" can work with one of Key Housing's San Jose experts to locate a hard-to-find housing option in Silicon Valley. Those who want to read new blog posts on San Jose corporate housing are referred to http://blog.keyhousing.com/tag/san-jose/.

SAN JOSE CORPORATE HOUSING TEAM AT BELLA VILLAGIO SAY 'BENVENUTO' TO EXECUTIVE GUESTS

Here is the background on this announcement. Bella Villagio, a San Jose corporate housing property, is the choice for March 2020. Located in the Silicon Valley area, the long-term housing residence can provide professional business amenities and warm, Italian-style charm. Executives familiar with world travel might frequently fly in and out of San Jose. Between long flights and the fast pace of the Bay Area, one's spirit could get worn down. Finding a respite in the middle of the bustling Silicon Valley can help. The Italian belief of 'taking a moment to savor life' might benefit a work-weary VIP. The right executive accommodations might help both relax and rejuvenate a frazzled CEO. For these reasons, Key Housing has announced Bella Villagio, the San Jose corporate housing property, for March 2020.

ABOUT KEY HOUSING

Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and corporate rentals in large cities like San Jose, San Francisco, or Los Angeles as well as smaller cities like Carlsbad, Studio City, and Glendale.

Key Housing

(800) 989-0410

http://www.keyhousing.com/

