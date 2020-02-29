29.02.2020 09:00:00

Key Housing Announces it has "Gone Italian" Selecting Bella Villagio as San Jose Corporate Housing Featured Listing for March 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Housing Connections, the industry best-in-class leader in finding hard-to-find corporate housing in cities as diverse as San Jose, San Diego, and Santa Monica, is proud to announce it has "gone Italian" by selecting Bella Villagio as its designee for Northern California for March, 2020.

"The affinity between Northern California and Italy is easy to spot," explained Robert Lee, President of Key Housing. "Northern Californians love fine wine, great eating, and beautiful, convenient living. Bella Villagio is the perfect property for this kind of experience. That's why it's our featured property for March for hard-to-find corporate housing in San Jose."

Leaders in charge of executive housing for traveling employees can review the featured listing by Key Housing at the following URL:

  • https://www.essexapartmenthomes.com/apartments/bella-villagio.

Bella Villagio is a San Jose corporate housing property designed with a few Italian ideals in mind. Amenities include a coffee bar, courtyards, and apartment patios with sunny vistas. The property is located minutes from downtown San Jose's business district near dining and shopping. Furnished apartments include modern layouts, washer/dryer, and full kitchens. Interested persons can further review Key Housing's detail page for Bella Villago's furnished corporate apartments at https://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?action=form3&ID=868. The Italian-themed complex has been a perpetual favorite with busy corporate travelers to Silicon Valley. Italian business persons searching for a "serviced apartment" can work with one of Key Housing's San Jose experts to locate a hard-to-find housing option in Silicon Valley. Those who want to read new blog posts on San Jose corporate housing are referred to http://blog.keyhousing.com/tag/san-jose/.

SAN JOSE CORPORATE HOUSING TEAM AT BELLA VILLAGIO SAY 'BENVENUTO' TO EXECUTIVE GUESTS

Here is the background on this announcement. Bella Villagio, a San Jose corporate housing property, is the choice for March 2020. Located in the Silicon Valley area, the long-term housing residence can provide professional business amenities and warm, Italian-style charm. Executives familiar with world travel might frequently fly in and out of San Jose. Between long flights and the fast pace of the Bay Area, one's spirit could get worn down. Finding a respite in the middle of the bustling Silicon Valley can help. The Italian belief of 'taking a moment to savor life' might benefit a work-weary VIP. The right executive accommodations might help both relax and rejuvenate a frazzled CEO. For these reasons, Key Housing has announced Bella Villagio, the San Jose corporate housing property, for March 2020.

ABOUT KEY HOUSING

Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and corporate rentals in large cities like San Jose, San Francisco, or Los Angeles as well as smaller cities like Carlsbad, Studio City, and Glendale. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term serviced apartments in places like San Francisco, Ontario, Costa Mesa, and just about every city in California. Whether it's furnished apartments or serviced corporate housing, search, click, or call today!

Key Housing
(800) 989-0410
http://www.keyhousing.com/

 

SOURCE Key Housing Connections

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.02.20
US-Dividenden: Performanceantrieb fürs Depot
28.02.20
Rohstoffe: Corona – Jetzt trifft es alle
28.02.20
Natural Gas Output Unfazed by Fall in Investments
28.02.20
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
28.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer mit tiefer Barriere
28.02.20
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
27.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Merz plädiert für höheres Renteneintrittasalter
Steht der Ausbruch bevor? Goldenes Kreuz könnte dem Bitcoin eine neue Rally bescheren
easyJet und IAG streichen Flüge und legen Sparprogramm vor - Aktien verlustreich
Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI geht deutlich leichter unter 10'000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schwächer
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Volkswagen erzielt Rekordgewinn - Volkswagen-Aktie in schwachem Markt dennoch tiefer
MCH-Aktie bricht ein: MCH Group verschiebt Messe Baselworld bis 2021 - Credit Suisse überprüft Kreditrating
Februar 2020: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Swiss Life-Aktie bricht dennoch ein: Swiss Life wächst nach AXA-Ausstieg aus Vollversicherung stark

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Corona-Krise ebben nicht ab: SMI geht deutlich leichter unter 10'000 Punkten ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Dow im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schwächer
Der Abverkauf an den Börsen ging am Freitag sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland weiter. Der Crash an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. In Asien ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls rasant bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;