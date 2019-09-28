Key Housing Announces 'Fashion Trend' in Selection of San Diego Serviced Apartment Winner for October 2019

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Key Housing, a best-in-class service to locate corporate, short term, and serviced or furnished apartments in California cities such as San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco at http://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its featured property for October 2019 for the SoCal or Southern California region. The Avalon Fashion Valley of San Diego has garnered the award, and is an example of great taste in design, amenities, and location. Europeans on holiday and traveling VIP's can experience the best of Southern California living in a San Diego furnished apartment by booking at this exciting property.

"Avalon Fashion Valley is the kind of place that exudes great taste and good vibes. That's why we've chosen it as October's premier property for SoCal," explained Robert Lee, President of Key Housing. "We believe visitors who appreciate great style and Instagram-worthy moments will enjoy staying at this fashion-forward property."

To review the Avalon Fashion Valley online and its San Diego serviced apartments go to https://www.avaloncommunities.com/california/san-diego-apartments). Persons who would like to book a short term rental, however, should visit the Key Housing website and reach out to a rental consultant, as many listings are not visible to the general public. Key Housing manages short-term furnished apartments for both Southern and Northern California. To review the full listing for San Diego and other California serviced apartment rentals go to http://www.keyhousing.com/rightside.asp?action=form3&ID=853.

Key Housings Winner for October Brings the Best in 'San Diego Chic' to Serviced Apartment Holidays

Here is the background on this release. Visitors searching for short-term rentals for a Southern California holiday or business trip can soak up the atmosphere at a San Diego-chic furnished apartment. A bright, modern beach vibe combined with hotel-style amenities could be the right choice for fashionable visitors. The featured SoCal property for October has proximity to beaches, high-end shopping, and entertainment. Europeans on holiday can plan to stay in the U.S. for a month or more. Some of the most popular spots to vacation reside along the California coast. Beachside cities, including San Diego and La Jolla, can top the list of places to stay. A new crop of style-minded travelers, Millennials from overseas, might expect high fashion and exquisite service. A San Diego furnished or so-called "serviced apartment" with fresh design and proximity to downtown may appeal to a lux-life generation.

The San Diego serviced apartments exemplify a relaxed coastal vibe. Amenities can include lush courtyards, modern lounge, and pristine swimming pools. Furnished units include gourmet kitchens and stylishly decorated units. The property is close to San Diego's world-renowned Fashion Valley Mall and the classic Gaslamp Quarter.

Fashionable vacationers may expect to enjoy resort-chic living in a serviced apartment property. San Diego's Avalon Fashion Valley is the stylish choice for October 2019 featured property. For these reasons, Avalon Fashion Valley has been awarded Key Housing's 'featured SoCal property for October 2019.'

