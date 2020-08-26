26.08.2020 22:14:00

Kewaunee Scientific to Report Results for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Release Date

STATESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (Nasdaq: KEQU) today announced that the Company plans to release its first quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, after the close of trading.  This information will be available on the Company's website www.kewaunee.com after the release.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Kewaunee Scientific Corporation)

About Kewaunee Scientific
Founded in 1906, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation is a recognized global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The Company's products include steel, wood, and laminate casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin worksurfaces and sinks.

The Company's corporate headquarters are located in Statesville, North Carolina. Direct sales offices are located in the United States, India and Singapore. Three manufacturing facilities are located in Statesville serving the domestic and international markets, and one manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India serving the local and Asian markets. Kewaunee Scientific's website is located at http://www.kewaunee.com.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Donald T. Gardner III


(704) 871-3274

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kewaunee-scientific-to-report-results-for-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-release-date-301119223.html

SOURCE Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

