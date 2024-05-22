Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Innofactor Aktie
22.05.2024

Keva has chosen Innofactor to provide expert work and support services related to the development of their Microsoft Dynamics 365 services

Innofactor
1.28 EUR 0.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on 22 May, 2024, at 16:22 Finnish time

Keva has chosen Innofactor to provide expert work and support services related to the development of their Microsoft Dynamics 365 services.

The value stated in Keva's procurement decision, excluding value-added tax, for the total duration of the 4-year contract is 1,400,000 euros.

Keva is Finland’s largest pension provider and it administers the pensions of local government, State, Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kela, Bank of Finland and wellbeing services counties employees. Keva aims to improve well-being at work, enhance work ability of the employees, increase productivity and decrease costs from incapacity to work by providing services to employers in the public sector.

The decision is legally binding after the expiration of the appeal period according to the procurement law.

Espoo, 22.5.2024

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial and public sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has about 600 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. http://www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #HybridWork #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles


