KETTLER and Chesapeake Realty Partners Strike Deal on 2 Communities

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KETTLER, a leading Washington D.C. Real Estate Services company, recently signed property management agreements with Chesapeake Realty Partners (CRP) to manage two of their owned multifamily apartment communities in Maryland and Virginia.

Avenue Grand is a Chesapeake Realty Partners development located in White Marsh, just northeast of Baltimore and adjacent to The Avenue at White Marsh, a Giant-anchored retail center, and class A office buildings. The property, currently under construction, will include five buildings totaling 324 units, and will feature amenities such as a saltwater swimming pool, an FX WELL-branded fitness center, storage lockers, elevator service in each residential building, and detached garages.

Waterside at Reston is an existing 276-unit garden style community located in Reston, VA just minutes from Reston Town Center and Phase 2 of WMATA's Metrorail Silver Line. Chesapeake Realty Partners plans to build a new clubhouse next spring and is already undertaking numerous exciting renovations on the property.

"We strongly value our relationship and successes with Chesapeake Realty Partners and look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with the addition of these two opportunities," said Kimberly Ramsey, Vice President of Operations at KETTLER.

"The level of expertise from senior leadership on down to onsite personnel has been a key driver in growing the relationship between KETTLER and CRP," said Derek Olszanowski, Vice President, Chesapeake Realty Partners. "This business is about relationships both at the front door with the customer, and behind the scenes between Ownership and Management, and KETTLER has really demonstrated true success in both."

Avenue Grand broke ground in 2019. The first building is expected to be delivered in mid-2020, with pre-leasing expected to begin in January 2020. KETTLER's first partnership with Chesapeake Realty Partners began with Belvoir Square in Fort Belvoir, VA, which Chesapeake Realty Partners developed and owns, and KETTLER currently manages.

About KETTLER:

KETTLER is an award-winning, multifamily developer, real estate investment and property management company. Founded in 1977, the company has developed over 20,000 multifamily units, 5 million square feet of commercial space, more than 46,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities, and many of the D.C. Region's premier mixed-use communities. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company manages about 20,000 apartments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. For more information, visit www.KETTLER.com.

About Chesapeake Realty Partners:

Chesapeake Realty Partners builds on more than 73-years of success in the Mid-Atlantic real estate market. The company has been actively engaged in all aspects of real estate development – land acquisition, land planning and land development; construction of for-sale housing; construction and operation of residential rental communities; and construction and operation of commercial properties. The wide range of activities within the organization has been a singular advantage and source of financial strength and stability. Founded by Morton J. Macks, the company undertook a fully integrated approach to large-scale suburban developments. The company also manufactured housing and pioneered now well-established techniques such as clustered development, horizontal condominiums, adaptive reuse, mixed-use development, and standardized quality control. Starting in the 1980's, under the leadership of Larry Macks and Josh Fidler, the company began to evolve into its present form as a diversified builder-developer while continuing its tradition of innovative land planning and large-scale residential, retail and mixed-use developments. Chesapeake Realty Partners maintains a fully vertically integrated, detail-oriented organization with in-house supervision of planning, approval processing, design, contracting, financing, construction, operations and asset management to provide project efficiency and align each project with its niche market.

