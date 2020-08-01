Ketchum and Its Clients Win Four PRWeek Awards

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading communications consultancy Ketchum won four awards and received five honorable mentions on behalf of its clients at the 2020 PRWeek Awards, which took place in a virtual ceremony last night.

Ketchum president and CEO Mike Doyle said of the awards: "These achievements are made possible by the partnerships we share with our clients and the trust they place in us. Together we deliver bold and creative work, borne from our unique combination of empathy and intelligence, that not only achieves true business results but also drives social change to create a better, more equal and inclusive world."

In collaboration with its clients, Ketchum won awards in the following categories:

AWARD WINNERS

BEST IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

"We Believe"

Gillette with MMK+ (Ketchum)

BEST IN CREATIVE EXCELLENCE

"Keeping Fortnite Fresh"

Wendy's with Ketchum

BEST IN EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT

"#HyundaiLife"

Hyundai Motor America with Ketchum

BEST CONTENT

"First Shave"

Gillette with MMK+ (Ketchum and Porter Novelli)

HONORABLE MENTIONS

BEST IN ARTS, ENTERTAINMENT, SPORTS & MEDIA

"Keeping Fortnite Fresh"

Wendy's with Ketchum

BEST IN PRODUCT BRAND DEVELOPMENT

"Work Done: Fiber One Goes Under the Knife"

General Mills' Fiber One with Ketchum

BEST CONSUMER LAUNCH

"#AcceptanceMatters"

Mastercard with Ketchum

BEST IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

"First Shave"

Gillette with MMK+ (Ketchum and Porter Novelli)

BEST PROMOTIONAL EVENT

"#AcceptanceMatters"

Mastercard with Ketchum

In addition, Ketchum's former CEO Barri Rafferty, who recently left the firm to head corporate communications at Wells Fargo, was named Outstanding Agency Professional of the Year.

The PRWeek U.S. Awards are viewed as one of the communications industry's highest honors. They reward the best of the best corporate, agency, nonprofit and education teams, with only 41 trophies awarded each year.

These awards follow a series of major award wins in recent months, including being named PRovoke's Global Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum and Wendy's winning the Platinum SABRE for Best In Show at the In2 SABRE Awards, Ketchum/MMK+ and Pantene winning the PRWeek Global Award for Best Campaign of the Year, and becoming the most-awarded PR firm in the 2019 Cannes Lions Festival with 29 Cannes Lions.

