SMI 12’009 0.1%  SPI 15’419 0.0%  Dow 34’283 -0.4%  DAX 15’554 -0.3%  Euro 1.0971 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’090 -0.8%  Gold 1’778 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’976 0.8%  Dollar 0.9197 0.2%  Öl 74.6 -1.8% 
29.06.2021 03:00:00

Kersia Ireland Are Pleased to Announce Better Disinfection With Longer-Lasting Impact

WEXFORD, Ireland, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly published data shows that Kersia Ireland's disinfectants have the ability to continuously protect patients from bacteria on fomites for up to 24 hours after application. The best disinfectant just got better.

There are many disinfectants on the market with a range of kill claims; few of them have the broad spectrum of efficacy demonstrated by NaDCC tablets. From endospore-forming bacteria and bacteria in biofilms to Mycobacteria and enveloped viruses, NaDCC has shown the ability to simply say "yes, we kill that." In addition to being highly effective, NaDCC is relatively safe to ship and use, especially compared to the other broad-spectrum disinfectants. Now, the best just got a little better.

A peer-reviewed paper by Dr. Kelly Renolds published in TIPS Journal (https://infectioncontrol.tips/2021/06/01/impact-of-a-continuously-active-disinfectant-on-bacterial-surface-concentrations-and-biofilm-growth/) shows that NaDCC has a persistent action on a surface, continuing to kill bacteria on a surface after the product has dried. That persistent action may last as long as 24 hours after application, meaning the daily disinfection provides prolonged protection for the room occupant. The study, published in the June TIP Journal, shows that even endospore bacteria such as Clostridiodies difficile will have a 4 log reduction after 24 hours.

Michael Gately, Managing Director of Kersia Ireland, commented, "We believe this is another significant step forward in providing patients protection from hospital-acquired infection; reducing the risk of fomites in the hospital is a key component of any infection-control program."

On June 22, TIPS will be hosting an educational webinar — "Understanding Surface Disinfection and Continuously Active Disinfectants" — with speakers Kelly Reynolds, PhD, The University of Arizona, and Rodney Rhodes, PhD. CE credits provided. For more information, go to https://ic.tips/.

ABOUT KERSIA MEDICAL/MEDENTECH: Kersia manufactures ranges of high-level broad-spectrum NaDCC disinfectant tablets used in hospitals globally to kill harmful viral and bacterial pathogens on surfaces. Kersia products Klorsept and Klorkleen 2 are included in the EPA N list of products that meet EPA's criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2 and are approved by EPA as fast and effective against surface biofilm and C. diff spores. For more information, visit www.NaDCCtablet.com.

Kersia Medical, formerly known as Medentech, is part of the Kersia-Group, which is present in more than 120 countries and employs more than 1,500 personnel (www.kersia-group.com). Kersia-Group is a global leader in biosecurity and food safety with value-added products and solutions to prevent diseases and contamination in both animals and humans. 

Contact:
Mark Hodgson
732 492 8665

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kersia-ireland-are-pleased-to-announce-better-disinfection-with-longer-lasting-impact-301321401.html

SOURCE Kersia Ireland

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

28.06.21 Anpfiff zur zweiten Halbzeit
28.06.21 SMI kämpft mit 12.000er-Marke
25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
25.06.21 Lyxor: Sind grüne Anleihen einen Aufpreis wert?
25.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
24.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
24.06.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Polyphor-Aktie zum Handelsschluss implodiert: Polyphor erleidet Forschungsrückschlag und überdenkt eigene Zukunft
UBS-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Französisches Gericht weist Beschwerde ab - Hamers sieht Nachholbedarf beim Strukturwandel - Heimarbeit für Mitarbeiter auch nach Corona
US-Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich tiefer
Dufry, Flughafen Zürich & Co.: Reise-Aktien zum Wochenauftakt unter Druck
Stadler Rail: RAG Stiftung verkauft 4,5 Millionen Aktien
Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Enspryng-Medikament - Roche-Aktie gefragt
Idorsia-Aktie im Plus: Idorsia startet Phase-III-Zulassungsstudie mit Selatogrel bei Herzinfarkt
United steht offenbar vor Bestellung von über 200 Flugzeugen - United-Aktie gibt ab
Neues Pilotprojekt? Nigerias Zentralbank hat anscheinend Pläne für Digitalwährung
Boeing-Aktie verliert: FAA bemängelt Softwareprobleme bei Boeing 777X - Nicht für Zulassung bereit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit