|
16.06.2023 17:28:13
Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (June 2023)
Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 06.15.2023
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of € 496,283,112
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
June 16, 2023
Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total Number of
shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|theoretical 1
|Exercisable 2
|
June 15, 2023
|
124,070,778
|
177,214,745
|
175,439,552
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Kering
|
31.05.23
|Mai 2023: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Kering-Aktie (finanzen.net)
|
30.04.23
|Wie Experten die Kering-Aktie im April einstuften (finanzen.net)
|
26.04.23
|Kering: Pinault has lacked horse sense in guiding Gucci (Financial Times)
|
26.04.23
|Kering-Aktie gibt nach: Gesamtumsatz wächst im Vorjahresvergleich kaum (Dow Jones)
|
25.04.23
|French luxury group Kering becomes luxury outlier as sales stutter (Financial Times)
|
25.04.23
|Kering enttäuscht erneut - Wachstum hinkt Konkurrenz und Erwartungen hinterher (AWP)
|
20.04.23
|Kering-Aktie mit Verlusten: Durchsuchung von Gucci-Büros durch EU-Wettbewerbsbehörden (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Kering
|15.06.23
|Kering Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.06.23
|Kering Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.06.23
|Kering Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.23
|Kering Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.23
|Kering Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.06.23
|Kering Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.06.23
|Kering Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.06.23
|Kering Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.23
|Kering Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.23
|Kering Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|17.05.23
|Kering Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.23
|Kering Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.05.23
|Kering Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.04.23
|Kering Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.04.23
|Kering Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.22
|Kering Hold
|HSBC
|15.06.23
|Kering Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.06.23
|Kering Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.06.23
|Kering Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.23
|Kering Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.04.23
|Kering Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinsentscheidungen: Dow fester -- SMI und DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Die Wall Street setzt ihre Rally fort. Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Freitag in Grün. Die Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich positiv gestimmt.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}