Kering Aktie [Valor: 21591 / ISIN: FR0000121485]
Kering: Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (June 2023)

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 06.15.2023

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 496,283,112

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

 

  

 

June 16, 2023

 

  

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

  

 

Date

 		 

Total Number of

shares		 

Total number of voting rights

 
theoretical 1Exercisable 2
 

June 15, 2023		 

124,070,778		 

177,214,745		 

175,439,552

 

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

Attachment


