Top News
Ausblick: IBM präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: SAP gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Nokia informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Stabilität und Substanz - Schweizer Aktien im Fokus
22.10.2025 18:44:30

Kering Q3 Sales Down 10%

(RTTNews) - French luxury brand Kering SA on Wednesday reported third-quarter sales of 3.415 billion euros, down 10% from 3.786 billion euros last year.

Revenues were down 5% on a comparable basis.

During the three-month period, Gucci sales slipped 18 percent to 1.343 billion euros from 1.641 billion euros in the previous-year quarter. Yves Saint Laurent sales dropped 7% to 620 million euros, while Bottega Veneta declined 1% to 393 million euros. Other Houses' revenues were down 5% to 652 million euros, while Kering Eyewear and Corporate revenues rose 2% to 448 million euros.

"Kering's third-quarter performance, while representing a clear sequential improvement, remains far below that of the market. This reinforces my determination to work on all dimensions of the business to return our Houses and the Group to the prominence they deserve. We are working relentlessly on our turnaround, as shown by our recent decisions," said CEO Luca de Meo.

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Iberdrola, Interactive Brokers & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Iberdrola
✅ Interactive Brokers
✅ Swiss Life Holding

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Iberdrola, Interactive Brokers & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’145.60 19.26 B02SIU
Short 13’412.26 13.71 QIUBSU
Short 13’912.15 8.85 U5VSUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’614.43 22.10.2025 17:30:23
Long 12’093.09 19.41 SZPBKU
Long 11’833.56 13.87 SQFBLU
Long 11’324.14 8.95 B1SSKU


Top-Rankings

KW 42: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 42: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 42: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com


