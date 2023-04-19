|
19.04.2023 18:34:41
Kering: Press Release
Press release - Preliminary investigation EU
|
PRESS RELEASE
|April 19, 2023
In the scope of an inspection carried out as part of a preliminary investigation into the fashion sector in several countries under EU antitrust rules, the European Commission has started on April 18, 2023, an inspection at the Italian premises of Gucci, a subsidiary of Kering. The Group is fully cooperating with the Commission in the context of this investigation.
About Kering
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination”. In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.
Contacts
|Press
|Emilie Gargatte
|+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20
|emilie.gargatte@kering.com
|Marie de Montreynaud
|+33 (0)1 45 64 62 53
|marie.demontreynaud@kering.com
|Analysts/investors
|Claire Roblet
|+33 (0)1 45 64 61 49
|claire.roblet@kering.com
|Julien Brosillon
|+33 (0)1 45 64 62 30
|julien.brosillon@kering.com
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Kering
|
18.04.23
|Ermittlungen gegen Kering: Drei Tessiner Gemeinden müssen Gucci-Konzern Steuern zurückzahlen (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
|
31.03.23
|März 2023: So schätzen Experten die Kering-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
|
17.03.23
|Kering-Aktie in Rot: Kering will CO2-Emissionen bis 2035 um 40 Prozent zu reduzieren (Dow Jones)
|
28.02.23
|So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Kering-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.23
|Kering platziert Anleihen im Volumen von 1,5 Milliarden Euro (Dow Jones)
|
15.02.23
|Luxushaus Kering wähnt Wende bei Gucci in Sicht - Aktie zieht an (AWP)
|
15.02.23
|Kering sales hit by weaker Gucci performance in China and Balenciaga controversy (Financial Times)
|
15.02.23
|Kering-Aktie schafft Sprung in die Gewinnzone: Kering-Kernmarke Gucci macht weniger Umsatz (Dow Jones)