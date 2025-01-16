Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Kering Aktie [Valor: 21591 / ISIN: FR0000121485]
16.01.2025 18:27:47

Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (January 2025)

Kering
216.00 CHF -2.97%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 15.01.2025

 

Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS

January 16, 2025

Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

 		Total number of
shares		Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1exercisable 2
January 15, 2025123,420,778176,704,149175,885,064

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Attachment


