Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'398 0.8%  SPI 14'900 0.7%  Dow 38'628 -0.4%  DAX 17'092 -0.2%  Euro 0.9520 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'763 -0.1%  Gold 2'021 0.2%  Bitcoin 45'797 0.2%  Dollar 0.8836 0.1%  Öl 83.6 0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Temenos1245391Kudelski1226836Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879ABB1222171Lonza1384101Holcim1221405RENK129870173
Top News
Ausblick: Lucid zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Coinbase-Bericht: So viele Milliarden Dollar hätten durch Nutzung von Kryptotechnologien eingespart werden können
Mega-Deal in der Finanzwelt: Capital One und Discover wollen fusionieren
Ausblick: Rivian Automotive legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Bank of America warnt: USA, China und Europa "entkoppeln" sich immer mehr voneinander
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
Kering Aktie [Valor: 21591 / ISIN: FR0000121485]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.02.2024 08:53:02

Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (February 2024)

finanzen.net zero Kering-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Kering
340.00 CHF -5.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 15.02.2024

Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS

February 19, 2024

Monthly statement
on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

 

  		Total number of
shares

  		Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1 exercisable 2
February 15, 2024 123,420,778 176,571,766 175,737,169

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Kering

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten