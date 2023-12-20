Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Trotz möglicher Rezession: VanEck sieht Bitcoin auf dem Weg zu neuen Rekorden
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels ab
S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 letztendlich mit Abgaben
NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite fällt zum Handelsende zurück
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones gibt schlussendlich nach
Kering Aktie [Valor: 21591 / ISIN: FR0000121485]
20.12.2023 23:17:20

Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (December 2023)

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 12.15.2023

Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS

December 20, 2023

Monthly statement
on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

 		Total number of
shares		Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1exercisable 2
December 15, 2023123,420,778176,572,113175,733,266

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Attachment


