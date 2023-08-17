Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.08.2023 17:01:35

Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (August 2023)

Kering
492.40 CHF 0.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 08.15.2023

Kering

Société anonyme with a share capital of €496,283,112

Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

 

August 17, 2023

 

Monthly statement

on the total number of shares and voting rights

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

Date

  		Total number of

shares 		Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1 exercisable 2
August 15, 2023 124,070,778 177,190,686 175,414,743

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).

 

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

 

Attachment


