|
16.04.2024 18:09:42
Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (April 2024)
Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 15.04.2024
Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
April 16, 2024
Monthly statement
on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total number of
shares
|Total number of voting rights
|theoretical 1
|exercisable 2
|April 15, 2024
|123,420,778
|176,620,857
|175,786,710
1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.
Attachment
