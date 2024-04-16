Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Kering Aktie [Valor: 21591 / ISIN: FR0000121485]
16.04.2024 18:09:42

Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (April 2024)

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 15.04.2024

Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS

April 16, 2024

Monthly statement
on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

 

  		Total number of
shares

  		Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1 exercisable 2
April 15, 2024 123,420,778 176,620,857 175,786,710

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulation).

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

Attachment


