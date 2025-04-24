Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.04.2025 19:26:51

Kering - Annual General Meeting of April 24, 2025 - Approval of all resolutions

Kering
156.35 CHF 7.00%
2025 Annual General Meeting Approval of all resolutions


PRESS RELEASE

 
April 24, 2025


ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 24, 2025:
APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS

Kering's Annual General Meeting was held on April 24, 2025, at the Group's head office, 40, rue de Sèvres, Paris 7e.

Kering's shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted to their vote, including the distribution of a €6 per share cash dividend for 2024.

An interim cash dividend of €2 per share was paid on January 16, 2025, pursuant to a decision made by the Board on December 3, 2024. A final dividend of €4 will be paid on May 7, 2025 on positions determined on the evening of May 6, 2025. The ex-date for the final dividend payment will be the morning of May 5, 2025.

In addition, Kering’s shareholders approved the renewal of three directors’ term of office: Mr. François-Henri Pinault, Financière Pinault represented by Mrs. Héloïse Temple-Boyer and Mr. Baudouin Prot.

As a result of these renewals, Kering’s Board of Directors remains composed of 13 members. Of its members, 64% are independent and 55% are women. Six nationalities are represented (American, British, Chinese, French, Italian, and Turkish).

Furthermore, following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors unanimously confirmed its decision to reappoint Mr. François-Henri Pinault as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the duration of his term of office as director, with Mr. François-Henri Pinault not taking part in the vote.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across ready-to-wear and couture, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering’s Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2024, Kering employed 47,000 people and generated revenue of €17.2 billion.

Contacts

Press    
Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com    
Marie de Montreynaud              +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com
     
Analysts/investors    
Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Attachment


