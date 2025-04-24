Kering - Annual General Meeting of April 24, 2025 - Approval of all resolutions

2025 Annual General Meeting Approval of all resolutions





April 24, 2025





ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 24, 2025:

APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS

Kering's Annual General Meeting was held on April 24, 2025, at the Group's head office, 40, rue de Sèvres, Paris 7e.

Kering's shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted to their vote, including the distribution of a €6 per share cash dividend for 2024.

An interim cash dividend of €2 per share was paid on January 16, 2025, pursuant to a decision made by the Board on December 3, 2024. A final dividend of €4 will be paid on May 7, 2025 on positions determined on the evening of May 6, 2025. The ex-date for the final dividend payment will be the morning of May 5, 2025.

In addition, Kering’s shareholders approved the renewal of three directors’ term of office: Mr. François-Henri Pinault, Financière Pinault represented by Mrs. Héloïse Temple-Boyer and Mr. Baudouin Prot.

As a result of these renewals, Kering’s Board of Directors remains composed of 13 members. Of its members, 64% are independent and 55% are women. Six nationalities are represented (American, British, Chinese, French, Italian, and Turkish).

Furthermore, following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors unanimously confirmed its decision to reappoint Mr. François-Henri Pinault as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the duration of his term of office as director, with Mr. François-Henri Pinault not taking part in the vote.

