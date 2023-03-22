SMI 10'805 0.1%  SPI 14'142 0.2%  Dow 32'561 1.0%  DAX 15'293 0.6%  Euro 0.9953 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'202 0.5%  Gold 1'941 0.0%  Bitcoin 26'027 0.3%  Dollar 0.9220 0.0%  Öl 75.2 0.1% 
Kering: 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD) available

Press_Release_2022_URD_available

March 22, 2023

2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AVAILABLE

The 2022 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) and in French version on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, under No D.23-0126. It is available to the public under current regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the www.kering.com website in French and in English (under the section: Finance / Regulated Information).

The Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report, the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the internal control and risk management procedures implemented by the Company, information related to Statutory Auditors’ remuneration as well as the reports from the Statutory Auditors.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination”. In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of 20.4 billion.

Contacts

Press
Emilie Gargatte                        +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20                emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Marie de Montreynaud                +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53                marie.demontreynaud@kering.com

Analysts/investors
Claire Roblet                         +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon                         +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30                julien.brosillon@kering.com

 

Attachment


