Kerauno Welcomes Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) as a Master Agent

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kerauno, a Global Communications SaaS Provider, announces a new strategic alliance with Telecom Consulting Group (TCG). TCG, a communications industry leader with 3,600 agents nationwide that has been dedicated to connecting top-tier companies with the most competitive communications partners for nearly 30 years, will join Kerauno's Channel Partner Program as a Master Agent.

"We're thrilled to welcome TCG as one of our strategic partners. We look forward to leveraging their wealth of knowledge and contacts in the communications industry," explained Josh Ross, Kerauno CEO and Co-founder. "This partnership speaks to the valuable product lineup that Kerauno brings to the table. Our powerful UCaaS solution is redefining Unified. Not only does it bundle features like enterprise-level call center capability in a standard license, the platform is also intuitive and easy to use. It also includes a fully-featured Web UI that is available on any device, anytime, anywhere."

"TCG is proud to be partnered with Kerauno, and there were several things that attracted us to Kerauno," said Dan Pirigyi, partner at TCG. "Their UCaaS platform is rich and includes analytics, omnichannel communication, and all the integrations you'd expect with a major player. The Kerauno Launch Text Engagement Platform is refreshing and unique, and allows real-time, two-way mass texting capabilities, and stands out in the space. The fact that they distribute through the channel alone was also a compelling reason to work with them. Big things to come in 2019 and beyond!"

Among Kerauno's communications products is Kerauno Launch, a mass text engagement platform that can be used for two-way, real-time marketing communication to engage customers and employees across a wide range of industries. Most recently, Kerauno Launch was deployed by the Indianapolis Colts to deliver deeper fan engagements and improved experience by sending tens of thousands of messages directly to fans' phones.

"Kerauno's suite of offerings will keep TCG's agents ahead of the technology curve," said Ross. "Customer demands are increasing, and agents need more innovative solutions to meet their customers' needs. Kerauno cloud solutions keep agents at the forefront and competitive."

The collaboration with TCG is Kerauno's third strategic partnership in just the past year.

"These alliances are a reflection of Kerauno's unique capabilities and the exceptional experience we deliver. We aim to change how people interact and the industry is recognizing the difference we make," said Ross.

About Kerauno LLC:

Kerauno is a global Communications Software as a Service (SaaS) provider that powerfully connects people, process, software and systems. By infusing key modes of communication, including Unified Voice Service (UCaaS), Kerauno Launch text engagement platform, Chat+ Employee Collaboration, contact center integration and workflow solutions, Kerauno amplifies communications with intuitive and intelligent solutions, enabling companies to be better and more fully connected. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Kerauno has created a global customer base that relies on its mobile-first communications services to optimize business processes, enhance customer and employee engagements, and drive revenue to the bottom line, while simultaneously providing powerful metrics to help make informed decisions.

For more information about Kerauno: https://www.kerauno.io

About TCG:

Telecom Consulting Group is a National Master Agency based out of Fort Lauderdale, FL and has been in business for almost 30 years. TCG offers hands on support and excellent residual commission paid for as long as the customer stays on service. TCG passes through 100% of the carrier bonuses to their agents, and TCG doesn't have quotas. TCG has over 4000 nationwide agents and 18 channel managers across the country. TCG offers over 150 different carrier options for their agents to sell. TCG also has an outstanding back office to serve their agents.

Further information on TCG is available at http://www.tcg-partners.com.

SOURCE Kerauno