Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’731 0.6%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9289 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’516 0.8%  Bitcoin 70’158 2.1%  Dollar 0.7882 0.1%  Öl 62.3 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Elon Musks SpaceX vor Mega-Börsengang 2026? Das sind die Folgen für die Tesla-Aktie
Bitcoin, Ethereum oder Ripple: Welche Kryptowährung 2026 das beste Potenzial hat
Psychologie an der Börse: Wie sich Kognitive Verzerrungen auf Entscheidungen auswirken und wie Anleger sie vermeiden können
Seit 2010: Wie "The Giving Pledge" Milliardenspenden für das Gemeinwohl sicherstellen will
Trickreiches Typosquatting: Vorsicht bei Tippfehlern bei Passwörtern
Suche...
eToro entdecken
26.12.2025 07:32:47

Keppel Secures 10-year Lease Extension; Unlocks S$350 Mln Payment From Keppel DC REIT

(RTTNews) - Keppel Ltd. (KPELF, BN4.SI, KPELY) on Friday said relevant authorities have granted conditional approval for a 10-year land tenure lease extension until July 15, 2050 for the Keppel Data Centre Campus at Genting Lane in Singapore.

The approval enables its joint venture to receive a final S$350 million payment as part of the divestment of two data centres to Keppel DC REIT.

The company's share of the S$350 million final payment is expected to be about S$70.9 million, based on its effective stake in the joint venture, including indirect interests through Alpha Data Centre Fund.

Following the lease extension for KDC SGP 7 and 8 and the acquisition of remaining interests in Keppel DC Singapore 3 and 4 announced earlier this month, Keppel DC REIT's assets under management are expected to rise about 8.5% to S$6.2 billion from S$5.7 billion.

Keppel is currently trading is 0.58% lesser at S$ 10.29 Stock Exchange of Singapore.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldman Sachs Ausblick: Wo 2026 die Renditen liegen - und wo die Gefahren
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Geheimtipps 2026: Diese unterschätzten Aktien haben laut Analysten riesiges Potenzial
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
EQS-PVR: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
EQS-News: Commerzbank schliesst Aktienrückkauf über rund 1 Mrd. Euro ab
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: DAX verbucht zum Start Verluste

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
19:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Gewinne - S&P 500 erreicht Rekordhoch
19:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Gewinne - S&P 500 erreicht Rekordhoch
19:12 Gold & Silber auf Allzeithoch - Bitcoin ohne Bewegung
19:06 Warum sich die Ölpreise kaum vom Fleck bewegen
18:09 Aktien Europa Schluss: Kaum verändert - nur wenige Börsen geöffnet
17:58 US-Anleihen: Gewinne - Datenarmut
07:15 Sanofi-Aktie: Sanofi will US-Spezialisten Dynavax für Milliardenbetrag übernehmen
17:37 BP-Aktie: BP kassiert Milliarden Dollar für Castrol-Anteile