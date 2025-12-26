|
Keppel Secures 10-year Lease Extension; Unlocks S$350 Mln Payment From Keppel DC REIT
(RTTNews) - Keppel Ltd. (KPELF, BN4.SI, KPELY) on Friday said relevant authorities have granted conditional approval for a 10-year land tenure lease extension until July 15, 2050 for the Keppel Data Centre Campus at Genting Lane in Singapore.
The approval enables its joint venture to receive a final S$350 million payment as part of the divestment of two data centres to Keppel DC REIT.
The company's share of the S$350 million final payment is expected to be about S$70.9 million, based on its effective stake in the joint venture, including indirect interests through Alpha Data Centre Fund.
Following the lease extension for KDC SGP 7 and 8 and the acquisition of remaining interests in Keppel DC Singapore 3 and 4 announced earlier this month, Keppel DC REIT's assets under management are expected to rise about 8.5% to S$6.2 billion from S$5.7 billion.
Keppel is currently trading is 0.58% lesser at S$ 10.29 Stock Exchange of Singapore.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
