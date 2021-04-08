SMI 11’172 0.4%  SPI 14’212 0.4%  Dow 33’446 0.1%  DAX 15’179 0.0%  Euro 1.1015 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’969 0.3%  Gold 1’748 0.6%  Bitcoin 53’319 2.1%  Dollar 0.9267 -0.3%  Öl 63.0 0.1% 
08.04.2021 14:50:00

Kentwood Real Estate Announces Dotson Skaggs as Their 2020 Top Producing Broker Associate for "Transaction Sides for Individuals"

DENVER, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentwood Real Estate is proud to announce their 2020 top producing broker associates and real estate teams. With 44 transactions in sales, Dotson Skaggs, a Broker Associate at Kentwood Real Estate DTC, ranked as No. 1 in total 2020 "Transaction Sides for Individuals."

"The Kentwood team has supported me professionally for many years now and I am proud to be affiliated with this remarkable team," Dotson Skaggs commented. "2020 was a groundbreaking year for the Denver real estate market and it has been an overall great experience to be part of the history-making in this city. I am thankful to my clients for putting their trust in me to handle these big life decisions, and I'm honored to stand beside them in every real estate transaction."

"Dotson Skaggs continues to show the real estate market what hard work and dedication can manifest," said Gretchen Rosenberg, president and CEO of Kentwood Real Estate. "Our top individuals and teams are exceptional professionals who abide by the Kentwood purpose and mission to serve and stay rooted in the community. Congratulations to Dotson for maintaining his dedication to the Denver real estate market and his professionalism in serving our clients."

As one of Denver's elite real estate brokers with 2,100+ homes sold and over $950,000,000 in sold volume, Dotson is annually one of the top 15 agents out of 7,000+ members with the Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®. Living in Denver continuously since 1960, Dotson has witnessed The Mile High City mature to become one of the nation's top metropolitan statistical areas. In order to better serve his clientele through this transition into such a sought-after city, Dotson left his own independent real estate company after 20 successful years and joined the nationally acclaimed Kentwood Real Estate in 2005. Among his numerous accolades, he has also been nominated as a 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 Wall Street Journal "Top 100 Producing Agent" in the Denver metro area.

In 2020, Kentwood Real Estate closed an impressive $2,130,687,919 billion in total sales volume and 2,831 residential real estate transactions. To learn more, visit www.Kentwood.com.

About the Dotson Skaggs
As a top-ranking REALTOR® Dotson Skaggs brings over 30 years of real estate experience in negotiating the sale, purchase and leasing of property in the Denver metro region. In addition to his consistent ranking at Kentwood Real Estate, Dotson is annually one of the top 15 agents out of 7,000+ members with the Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®. For more information, Dotson Skaggs can be reached at (303) 550-4566, at http://www.wearecolorado.com/ or on Instagram @dotsonskaggs.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Lindsey Hall
307006@email4pr.com | 303.242.5855

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kentwood-real-estate-announces-dotson-skaggs-as-their-2020-top-producing-broker-associate-for-transaction-sides-for-individuals-301264904.html

SOURCE Kentwood Real Estate

﻿

