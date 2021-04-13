Kent Corporation Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

MUSCATINE, Iowa, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Corporation is proud to announce it has been selected as a US Best Managed Company for the second consecutive year. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and their achievements.

The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite major challenges and immense pressure, they continued to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces and the economy.

"In 2020, planning was key. I am proud of the many thoughtful strategies set in place at Kent, which ensured the same top quality of products and exemplarily service, all while protecting employee health and safety," said Gage Kent, Chairman and CEO of Kent Corporation. "The Kent team is committed to ensuring the best results for our customers in addition to having a special focus on serving our community. To be recognized yet again as a Best Managed Company is not only an honor, but also a true testament to our team's commitment to address any challenge, no matter the size or scale."

Kent is the only Iowa company on the list of 49 honorees, and one of 20 to have requalified for the significant designation.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Kent Corporation

Kent Corporation, headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa (USA) is a diversified, family-owned corporation with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling, the production of animal feeds, and the manufacture of food, beverage, personal care and pet products. Kent Corporation is led by third generation family member, Gage A. Kent. The Kent family of companies serve customers across the world and employ approximately two thousand people in 40 locations across 20 states and seven countries.

