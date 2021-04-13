 Kent Corporation Recognized as a US Best Managed Company | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’122 -0.5%  SPI 14’211 -0.3%  Dow 33’618 -0.4%  DAX 15’234 0.1%  Euro 1.0999 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’967 0.1%  Gold 1’745 0.7%  Bitcoin 58’360 5.7%  Dollar 0.9209 -0.2%  Öl 63.6 0.6% 

13.04.2021 19:56:00

Kent Corporation Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

MUSCATINE, Iowa, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Corporation is proud to announce it has been selected as a US Best Managed Company for the second consecutive year. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and their achievements.

2021 US Best Managed Companies Award Winner

The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite major challenges and immense pressure, they continued to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces and the economy.

"In 2020, planning was key. I am proud of the many thoughtful strategies set in place at Kent, which ensured the same top quality of products and exemplarily service, all while protecting employee health and safety," said Gage Kent, Chairman and CEO of Kent Corporation. "The Kent team is committed to ensuring the best results for our customers in addition to having a special focus on serving our community. To be recognized yet again as a Best Managed Company is not only an honor, but also a true testament to our team's commitment to address any challenge, no matter the size or scale."

Kent is the only Iowa company on the list of 49 honorees, and one of 20 to have requalified for the significant designation.

About the Best Managed Companies Program
The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com. 

About Kent Corporation
Kent Corporation, headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa (USA) is a diversified, family-owned corporation with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling, the production of animal feeds, and the manufacture of food, beverage, personal care and pet products. Kent Corporation is led by third generation family member, Gage A. Kent. The Kent family of companies serve customers across the world and employ approximately two thousand people in 40 locations across 20 states and seven countries.

Contact:

Carol Reynolds, Corporate Spokesperson
Office: (563) 264-4532
carol.reynolds@kentww.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kent-corporation-recognized-as-a-us-best-managed-company-301268079.html

SOURCE Kent Corporation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:57 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Microsoft mit Shopping-Offensive - profitiert auch die Aktie?
15:53 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:09 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
11:35 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
11:32 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
08:48 SMI startet holprig in die neue Woche
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
08.04.21 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf nach Zahlen gesucht
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie Ziele in Corona-Studie - Corona-Cocktail von US-Behörde nachdrücklich empfohlen
Givaudan-Aktie profitiert: Givaudan gewinnt zum Jahresauftakt an Schwung
Krypto-Experte Bobby Lee: Bitcoin könnte 2021 die 300'000-Dollar-Marke knacken
Plug Power: Dieses Unternehmen steckt hinter der erfolgreichen Aktie
Swiss Re-Aktien von der Angst vor kostspieligem erstem Quartal belastet
Milliardenschwerer Zusammenschluss: Veolia und SUEZ einigen sich auf Fusion - Aktien schiessen hoch
US-Börsen beenden Sitzung schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
US-Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein -- SMI schliesst mit negativer Tendenz -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Swisscom bringt mit Banken Referenzzinssatz für digitale Assets auf den Weg
Wisekey-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Wisekey startet Plattform TrustedNFT.IO

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit