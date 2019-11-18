Kensington Natural Smiles Brings iTero® Digital Scanning to Montgomery County, Maryland

KENSINGTON, Md., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kensington Natural Smiles is excited to utilize iTero® technology for its dental practice in Kensington, Maryland.

Kensington Natural Smiles is committed to bringing the best and latest technology to its dental patients. According to Susan Ho, D.D.S., "Using the latest technology can often make the difference in a patient's oral health. Consider how Invisalign® aligners are removable so patients can keep up with regular oral hygiene practices or how dental implants can function like natural teeth. Using iTero makes it easier to see the fine details on teeth and to better track patient health over time."

About iTero

iTero is a 3D digital scanner that takes precise images of a patient's teeth at a much higher resolution than traditional x-rays and dental impression material. It looks like a wand that is capable of taking thousands of pictures a minute. Patients no longer need to bite down or gag on uncomfortable viscous material to get the impressions that they need.

iTero improves patient experiences, as it reduces the amount of dental chair time, and significantly improves how dental restorations and appliances fit. Images can be sent instantly to a lab, enabling efficient digital workflows and reducing the amount of time needed to process labs.

iTero technology can be utilized in a number of dental applications, including crowns, bridges, Invisalign orthodontic treatment, and dental implants. It can help dentists better track the wear and movement of teeth over time, making it easier to make a preventative diagnosis for bite problems patients may face in the future.

Compared to traditional methods of dental impressions, iTero technology is:



More accurate

Faster to record

Less prone to user errors

Helpful in creating accurate prosthetic devices that require less fine-tuning

Faster in creating dental devices

More comfortable for patients

About Kensington Natural Smiles

Kensington Natural Smiles is a full-service dental practice in Kensington, MD. From pediatric care to dental implants, Dr. Susan Ho maintains a commitment to the well-being of each and every patient. To learn more or request an appointment, call 301-933-3903, visit the website at https://www.susanhodds.com or visit the office at 10405 Montgomery Ave, Kensington, MD 20895.

SOURCE Kensington Natural Smiles