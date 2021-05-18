SMI 11’137 0.0%  SPI 14’337 0.3%  Dow 34’328 -0.2%  DAX 15’391 0.0%  Euro 1.0959 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’007 0.0%  Gold 1’870 0.3%  Bitcoin 39’198 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8975 -0.6%  Öl 69.4 -0.3% 

18.05.2021 15:15:00

Kenra Professional® Announces "Be A Hero Today" Campaign

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenra Professional® is excited to unveil their Be A Hero Today campaign – a charitable initiative that honors frontline workers making a difference in our communities. To celebrate these real-life heroes, the brand urges others to perform acts of kindness and give back to those who have helped throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenra Professional

To support the brand's new launches and expand upon their philanthropic efforts, Kenra Professional® will be donating to the American Nurses Foundation throughout the month of June. For the duration of the month, $1 from each 2 for $12 or 2 for $18 promotional purchase up to $25,000 will be donated from purchases made exclusively at Cosmoprof Beauty or Salon Centric.

In April, the brand kickstarted their contributions to the American Nurses Foundation by donating $1 from each purchase of the new Smoothing Spray and Platinum Pearl Detangler up to $25,000 throughout the month. In addition to the monetary donation, this campaign has been especially unique for the brand, as for the first time, Kenra Professional® worked with two everyday women in the medical field, as opposed to professional models, for their product marketing and in-store visuals.

"'Be a Hero Today' is about celebrating our frontline workers and supporting those who make a difference in their communities," says Matt Lowenthal, Vice President of Marketing for Kenra Professional®. "More than ever, we have a responsibility to pitch in however we can and give back to those in need. We want to encourage people that any act of kindness, no matter the size, can make a difference in someone's life. This campaign is unique for us because it is the first time we are featuring everyday women on our brand visuals instead of professional models. We chose to do this to honor our frontline medical workers as heroes and give them the recognition they deserve."

The two women featured in the campaign visuals are medical professionals based in California. Grace, a Respiratory Therapist in the COVID unit & ICU in Garden Grove, CA, was chosen to model the new Platinum Pearl Detangler. Tyla, who models the new Smoothing Spray, is a nurse at The Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, CA, as well as a yearly surgical nurse volunteer in Haiti.

To learn more about the Kenra Professional® Be A Hero Today campaign and the new Smoothing Spray & Platinum Pearl Detangler, please visit https://www.kenraprofessional.com/be-a-hero-today/.

About Kenra Professional®
A division of Henkel Beauty Care, Kenra Professional offers a complete range of high-performance treatment, styling and color products driven by the daily needs of stylists and the consumers they service. Rooted in a professional heritage, Kenra Professional is made up of three unique brands – Kenra, Kenra Platinum and Kenra Color; each specifically designed to address every client's need. With a passion for developing groundbreaking, technologically driven innovations, Kenra Professional strives to elevate the stylists' artistry and craft, delivering superior and reliable results. Kenra Professional is available at ULTA Beauty, Amazon and salons nationwide. For more information visit www.kenraprofessional.com

For press inquiries, please contact Rebecca Leiby, mml PR, at rebecca@mmlpr.com.

 

Kenra Professional

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kenra-professional-announces-be-a-hero-today-campaign-301293127.html

SOURCE Kenra Professional

﻿

