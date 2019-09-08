Kennywood's Steel Curtain Named Best Roller Coaster of 2019

WEST MIFFLIN, Penn., Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers ready to bring their seventh Lombardi Trophy home this season, their namesake roller coaster, The Steel Curtain, has earned some serious hardware of its own: the Golden Ticket Award for Best New Roller Coaster of 2019.

The Steel Curtain was named the Best New Roller Coaster this weekend at the 2019 Golden Ticket Award Ceremonies, held at Silverwood Theme Park in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Organized by industry publication Amusement Today, voters from around the world chose the record-setting coaster collaboration between Kennywood and the NFL's Steelers as their favorite new ride of the year. Designed by S&S Worldwide, Steel Curtain set a North American record for most inversions (9), including the world's tallest inversion (197'), when it opened in July to rave reviews by park-goers and pro football players alike.

"It's hard to put into words what a thrill it is to see Steel Curtain be voted Best New Coaster," said Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas. "Every year, the biggest and best parks in the world compete to deliver the best new coaster, so to be able to say we're bringing that title home to Southwestern Pennsylvania is incredibly rewarding."

The Steel Curtain is also Pennsylvania's tallest roller coaster at 220 feet tall, hitting a top speed of 75 miles per hour as it zooms across 4,000 feet of track. It is the flagship attraction of the forthcoming Steelers Country at Kennywood themed land, including interactive games, retail and dining experiences designed to bring fans "onto the field" in a way never seen before.

"The Steel Curtain is praised for its wildness, but also its fluidity and comfort," said Tim Baldwin, Golden Ticket Awards Communication Coordinator. "It's really a one-of-a-kind masterpiece."

Kennywood's newest ride was not the only attraction in the spotlight at the Golden Ticket Awards. After 9 straight years of winning for Best Funhouse/Walkthrough Attraction, Noah's Ark was recognized as a legend within its category and the industry as a whole.

"Kennywood continues to charm guests of so many generations," Baldwin said. "The park's classic Noah's Ark is a national treasure, and as Amusement Today prepares to retire this specific award, we honor Kennywood with LEGEND status for this unique and historic funhouse."

Finally, fresh off making USA TODAY's list of 10Best Halloween Theme Park Events, Kennywood's Phantom Fright Nights was also a finalist at the ceremonies for Best Halloween Event. Phantom Fright Nights returns to haunt the National Historic Landmark park on Friday, September 27. Noah's Ark and The Steel Curtain will be part of the thrills at PFN, along with the final few weekends of the 2019 Summer Season, which ends Sunday, September 15.

For more information on the Golden Ticket Awards, please visit http://www.GoldenTicketAwards.com.

About Kennywood and Palace Entertainment:

Kennywood is America's Finest Traditional Amusement Park! The Pittsburgh-area park offers a unique mix of modern thrills and classic rides, including seven roller coasters, a 14-ride Kiddieland, and several attractions that cannot be found anywhere else. Kennywood, founded in 1898 and named a National Historic Landmark in 1987, continues to provide unforgettable fun for all ages.

Kennywood is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment, one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States. Palace Entertainment owns and operates 21 major entertainment venues across 10 different states, offering a wide range of family friendly rides, shows and attractions. For more information, please visit kennywood.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

