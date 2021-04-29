SMI 11’103 0.1%  SPI 14’288 -0.1%  Dow 33’820 -0.5%  DAX 15’292 0.3%  Euro 1.1028 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’015 0.1%  Gold 1’781 0.3%  Bitcoin 49’932 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9094 0.0%  Öl 67.0 0.6% 
29.04.2021 04:38:00

Kenneth Hörhammer joins Picosun as Vice President, Sales

ESPOO, Finland, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Picosun Group has appointed Kenneth Hörhammer as Vice President, Sales, and a member of Picosun Group's Leadership Team as of May 1, 2021. Kenneth Hörhammer has strong international business experience as well as passion and proven results in sales development and execution. Before joining Picosun, Kenneth Hörhammer has held multiple global business and sales leadership positions at Vaisala both in Finland and abroad in the past 17 years.

"I am excited to join this fantastic team and company. The potential for ALD is almost limitless, and Picosun is spearheading this technology globally. Picosun is a bright example of Finnish high-tech innovativeness, and I am thrilled to become an integral part of this international growth story," states Kenneth Hörhammer.

"I warmly welcome Kenneth Hörhammer to join our team. The professional background and global experience he brings to our team enable us to significantly strengthen our global sales management, build a stronger sales organization and enforce customer satisfaction," concludes Jussi Rautee, CEO of Picosun Group.

Picosun provides the most advanced AGILE ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries. Picosun's ALD solutions enable technological leap into the future, with turn-key production processes and unmatched, pioneering expertise in the field – dating back to the invention of the technology itself. Today, PICOSUN® ALD equipment are in daily manufacturing use in numerous leading industries around the world. Picosun is based in Finland, with subsidiaries in Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, China mainland and Taiwan, offices in India and France, and a world-wide sales and support network. Visit www.picosun.com.

More information:

Jussi Rautee
CEO, Picosun Group
Tel: +358 50 345 4457
Email: info@picosun.com 
Web: www.picosun.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/r/kenneth-horhammer-joins-picosun-as-vice-president--sales,c3334203

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16058/3334203/1407946.pdf

Picosun_press release_290421

https://news.cision.com/picosun-oy/i/kenneth-horhammer,c2905741

Kenneth Hörhammer

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

28.04.21 Vontobel: Wasser als Renditequelle? Investments werden gefragt - und honoriert
28.04.21 DAX: in der Range
28.04.21 SMI erneut schwächer
28.04.21 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Am Allzeithoch gescheitert / Sonova – Gewinnmitnahmen voraus?
27.04.21 Lyxor: Thematic ETFs: pitfalls and opportunities
27.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf International Business Machines Corp
23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Bulle Novogratz: Der Bitcoin-Hype fängt gerade erst an
Tesla verkauft Bitcoins: Musk-Tweet sorgt für Wirbel in Krypto-Community
CS-Aktie unbewegt: Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag - Fortschritte bei Abwicklung der Greensill-Fonds
CS-Aktie dennoch fester: Credit Suisse droht erneut Ungemach aus Steuerstreit in den USA - EU verhängt Strafe
Leichte Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien legen letztlich zu
Marktausblick: Dividenden-Aktien - so könnten Sie sich für die kommenden Monate positionieren!
Santhera-Aktie zieht kräftig an nach positiven Studiendaten
Deutsche Bank-Aktie springt hoch: Deutsche Bank mit bestem Quartal seit sieben Jahren
Apple-Aktie leichter: Apple reduziert wohl AirPods-Produktion wegen scharfen Wettbewerbs
Barry Callebaut-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Grossaktionär Jacobs Holding verkauft Anteil von 10 Prozent

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit