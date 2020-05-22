22.05.2020 15:15:00

Kennedy Lewis closes secured debt financing for Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Lewis Investment Management ("Kennedy Lewis"), an opportunistic credit manager, completed a significant commitment to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. ("Rapid Micro") in the form of a senior secured debt facility as part of the recent $120 million total debt and equity financing.  The proceeds of the financing will enable Rapid Micro to meet growing demand for its Growth Direct automated microbial detection platform and to support new product development for pandemic response.

(PRNewsfoto/Kennedy Lewis Investment Manage)

Rapid Micro, headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, is the leading provider of fully automated, high-throughput, rapid microbial detection technology for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Rapid Micro is currently used by the majority of the top 20 global biopharmaceutical companies globally.  

About Kennedy Lewis

Kennedy Lewis is an opportunistic credit manager founded in 2017 by David K. Chene and Darren L. Richman. The Firm pursues event-driven situations in which a catalyst may unlock value and focuses primarily on corporate and structured credit opportunities in North America and Europe.

Media contact: Carly Causey, carly.causey@klimllc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kennedy-lewis-closes-secured-debt-financing-for-rapid-micro-biosystems-inc-301064272.html

SOURCE Kennedy Lewis

