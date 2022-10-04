Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'560 2.6%  SPI 13'514 2.5%  Dow 29'491 2.7%  DAX 12'580 3.0%  Euro 0.9780 0.3%  EStoxx50 3'461 3.5%  Gold 1'707 0.4%  Bitcoin 19'687 1.1%  Dollar 0.9879 -0.5%  Öl 90.3 1.8% 
0 CHF Kommission

Kendrion NV Aktie [Valor: 3040867 / ISIN: NL0000852531]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.10.2022 14:12:28

Kendrion (KENDR): CMD confirms strategic direction and targets

Kendrion NV
13.72 EUR -1.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Edison Investment Research Limited
Kendrion (KENDR): CMD confirms strategic direction and targets

04-Oct-2022 / 13:12 GMT/BST

 

London, UK, 4 October 2022

 

Kendrion (KENDR): CMD confirms strategic direction and targets

At its capital markets day on 8 September, Kendrion reiterated its financial targets for 2025 (originally set in September 2020) and confirmed its strategic direction. The Industrial division is continuing strong growth in revenues and profitability (despite market challenges), while Automotive still is affected by supply chain constraints, Inflation and volatile demand. The long-term growth outlook for Kendrion remains strong, based on the favourable trends of electrification and green energy. The average of three valuation methods points at a value per share of 21.7.

 

Kendrion is valued at a 2022e EV/EBITDA of 6.4x and a P/E of 9.4x. The average of historical multiples, DCF and peer comparison points at a value per share of 21.7 (from 22.2 in our previous update due to lower peer multiples). Kendrion is trading at a discount to peers of 17% on 2022e EV/EBITDA, which could diminish over time as the company demonstrates accelerating growth and higher profitability.  


Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

 

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edisons reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

Johan van den Hooven +44 (0)20 3077 5700 industrials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 

LinkedIn        www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1456555  04-Oct-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456555&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

12:40 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. 14.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Vonovia SE
11:19 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
11:01 SMI setzt Erholung fort
10:32 DAX – Der Herbst kann kommen
08:49 Europäischer Emissionshandel: Korrektur als mögliche Einstiegschance
08:37 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
07:20 Vonovia entlastet Mieter
30.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
30.09.22 Börsentag Zürich: Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2022
30.09.22 Marktüberblick: Rückversicherungen gesucht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'003.97 16.97 2SSMTU
Short 11'177.91 13.23 0SSM5U
Short 11'633.11 8.38 TSSMOU
SMI-Kurs: 10'557.10 04.10.2022 14:16:08
Long 10'020.70 16.70 VSSM4U
Long 9'861.51 13.40 3SSMZU
Long 9'411.05 8.55 SMIFBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie erneut kräftig unter Druck: Anleger befürchten Kollaps - CEO sieht Strategieüberprüfung auf Kurs
Nestlé-Aktie höher: Nestlé-Chef sieht keine Entspannung in Kosteninflation - Nestlé investiert in nachhaltigen Kaffeeanbau
Accelleron-Aktie nach Börsenstart auf Richtungssuche: ABB schliesst Abspaltung von Accelleron ab - ABB-Aktie leichter
Credit Suisse in der Krise: Kann Berkshire Hathaway-Chef Warren Buffett der CS wieder auf die Beine helfen?
Roche-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Roche findet neuen Chef für Diagnostics-Sparte
Sika-Aktie gesucht: Guidance für das laufende Jahr erhöht - Sika darf sich MBCC Group nicht ganz einverleiben
Stimmung wird besser: US-Börsen legen zum Handelsende zu -- SMI beendet Sitzung im Plus -- DAX gewinnt schlussendlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- Feiertag in Shanghai
Roche-Aktie steigt: US-Zulassung für Begleittest zur Identifikation von Brustkrebs
Stimmung wird besser: SMI und DAX in Grün -- Japans Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Aufschlägen - "Goldene Woche" in China
Holcim-Aktie höher: Übernahme von Polymers Sealants North America

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit