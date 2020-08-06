Kendra Schneider, a Local Educator and Mom, Launches Caring Transitions of Papillion to Serve the Community in a New Way

PAPILLION, Neb., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kendra Schneider has always been passionate about helping others, so when she decided she was ready to move on from her career in special education, she started looking for a business that would still allow her to positively impact people in her community. Now Schneider is pleased to announce the launch of her new franchise – Caring Transitions of Papillion.

Caring Transitions' specially-trained professionals handle decluttering, organizing, packing, moving, resettling, in-home estate sales and online auctions, home clean-outs, estate clearing and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of Papillion serves Papillion, La Vista, Ralston, Gretna, Bellevue, Springfield, Louisville and the surrounding areas.

"Caring Transitions' full suite of services is designed to help clients and their loves ones through their transition with as little physical and emotional strain as possible. We take the time to learn about your individual situation, learn about your goals and then create a customizable plan to help you meet those goals, whether you're moving into a new home, clearing out a home or both. We want to partner with you to help make your transition smooth and stress free," Schneider said.

Caring Transitions' services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move, including assisting with the process of downsizing to provide a safer living situation, as well as for busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or passed away. All of Caring Transitions' services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.

Schneider, who is a Certified Senior Relocation and Transitions Specialist, attended the University of Nebraska. She spent 17 years in special education, first as a teacher and then as an administrator. Schneider and her husband, Dave, have three daughters – Lauren, Macy and Kate.

"When I decided I was ready for a new career path, I knew I wanted to open a business that would allow me to help others and make a positive impact. As I was looking into opportunities, I realized that Caring Transitions was a great match for me – even the name itself spoke to me," Schneider said. "I think it's important that people here in my community know that, while I'm just launching this business, I'm backed by a national company and a support system that stretches across the country. Caring Transitions has been perfecting this process since 2006 and I'm excited to be able to bring those services to the Papillion area."

Caring Transitions of Papillion is bonded and insured and employees are background checked. For additional information, call 402-807-1101, email KSchneider@CaringTransitions.com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsPapillion.com.

SOURCE Caring Transitions