Ken Shaw Announces His Retirement from CTV News Toronto

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Veteran news anchor Ken Shaw announced this evening during CTV NEWS AT SIX that he will be retiring from the anchor chair following his final newscast on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. With a career spanning six decades – from the 1970s and into 2020 – Shaw has been a welcomed guest in millions of homes each week throughout the GTA.

Co-Anchor of Toronto's #1 newscasts CTV NEWS AT NOON and CTV NEWS AT SIX since April 2001, Shaw first joined the CTV News Toronto team in 1979 as a breaking news reporter. He later moved to the national beat as National Editor for the station, and then as Weekday Anchor for CTV News Channel, before returning to CTV News Toronto to become its anchor.

"There have been so many changes over the decades and I've been privileged to have a front row seat for all of them. I'm so thankful for the trust viewers put in our team to document the stories of their lives," said Shaw. "Although I'm leaving the day-to-day duties of the anchor desk, I'm excited to work on a number of special projects at CTV News."

Following Shaw's last broadcast from the anchor desk on Jan. 6, he will assume a new role with CTV News Channel where he will provide special reports on a number of key issues of importance to him, including the environment. The reports and accompanying podcasts and digital stories will be available on CTV News properties across Canada.

"Ken is a respected journalist, leader, and community member whose work both on and off screen is unmatched," said Michael Melling, General Manager, CP24 and CTV News Toronto. "CTV News thanks Ken for his steadfast leadership and commitment over the decades, and for setting the standard for journalistic excellence that defines our organization. Though he will be missed in the anchor chair, we're pleased that he will continue to share his passion for key issues with Canadians through special reports for CTV News."

