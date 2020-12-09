SMI 10’439 0.4%  SPI 12’973 0.5%  Dow 30’174 0.4%  DAX 13’393 0.9%  Euro 1.0767 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 0.4%  Gold 1’857 -0.7%  Bitcoin 16’264 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8894 0.0%  Öl 49.0 0.3% 

09.12.2020 13:35:00

Kemps Celebrates the Benefits of Milk this Holiday Season

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is common knowledge that milk is full of nutrients and Kemps, a leading Wisconsin dairy brand, and Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc. (Roundy's) are teaming up to remind consumers of its daily value this holiday season. Whether drinking a glass of milk with dinner, pouring the rich, creamy beverage on cereal or incorporating into a traditional family recipe, milk provides essential nutrients for every member of the family.

Milk does more than build strong bones. This time of year, especially in the northern hemisphere, consumers are exposed to less sunlight. Finding ways to increase vitamin D consumption can help curb vitamin D deficiency and help bodies absorb the calcium needed. Kemps milk contains 2 mcg vitamin D per 8-ounce glass or 10% of the daily value (DV).

"As daylight decreases, it's the perfect time to talk about how to supplement Vitamin D through fortified milk consumption," said Emilie Williamson, Registered Dietitian – Corporate Affairs for Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc. "Thinking about seasonal recipes? Consider replacing condensed soup with a milk variant to make those family favorites a bit more nutritionally dense. One cup of milk contains eight grams of protein. Additionally, milk is a good source of vitamin B2, vitamin B12 and calcium."

To help inspire consumers this holiday season, Kemps partnered with local Wisconsin cookbook author and blogger at Well Plated to share a healthy green bean casserole recipe. This delicious side dish is perfect for your upcoming holiday dinner and is a creative way to incorporate milk into one's diet. 

"This holiday season may look a bit different than previous years. This means keeping health and nutrition at the forefront of everything we do is vital as we continue to navigate these uncertain times," said Rachel Kyllo, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Kemps. "Thanks to local dairy farmers, consumers have been able to continue enjoying the great taste of milk and keep milk in their daily routine."

Since 1914, Kemps has been serving fresh, quality, delicious products across the Midwest. For more information and to purchase milk at a local grocer near you, like Pick 'N Save or Metro Market, visit kemps.com, picknsave.com or metromarket.net.

About Kemps
Since 1914, Kemps has been delighting families throughout the upper Midwest with wholesome and delicious dairy products. From our beginnings as a small creamery in Southeastern Minnesota, Kemps has extended its roots to include the manufacture and marketing of fresh milk, premium ice cream and frozen yogurt, frozen novelties, sour cream and cottage cheese through retail supermarkets and food service channels. Headquartered today in St. Paul, Minnesota, we operate six manufacturing facilities in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota and have over 1,200 employees. Kemps is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dairy Farmers of America. 100% of our profits go to dairy farmers and their families. For more, visit www.kemps.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Julia Backus
jbackus@lambert.com
616-258-5763

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kemps-celebrates-the-benefits-of-milk-this-holiday-season-301189342.html

SOURCE Kemps

