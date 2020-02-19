19.02.2020 01:00:00

Kemin Offers Immune Support Products Amid Global Health Concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, Kemin Industries is committed to creating a healthy future for people, animals, plants and the planet.

As seasonal illnesses arise – combined with active and mobile lifestyles – health concerns are dominating global headlines. Kemin Human Nutrition and Health offers natural, plant-based dietary ingredients to help nourish and strengthen healthy immune systems. Products like nutrient-rich ingredient BetaVia from a proprietary microalga provide immune-modulating beta glucan. Such products can be especially useful for travelers looking to support their immune health.

"BetaVia reinforces optimal immune function with a proprietary, natural ingredient full of potent microalgae beta glucan," said Jose Piccolotto, President, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health. "Now is a good time to add an immune supplement to your daily health routine."

The immune-boosting beta glucan is easily absorbed by the intestine, and BetaVia's potent nutrients, including protein, essential vitamins and minerals, strengthen the body's natural immune system.

In a clinical study, healthy participants taking BetaVia compared to those taking a placebo reported:

  • 3.3 fewer sick days
  • 70 percent fewer upper respiratory tract infection symptoms
  • 10 fewer upper respiratory tract infection symptom days

The BetaVia line of products includes BetaVia™ Complete, a nutrient-rich algae fermentate that is over 50 percent beta glucan and more than 20 percent protein, along with many essential vitamins and minerals. BetaVia Pure is over 95 percent algae beta glucan, making it a pure immune beta glucan. Rather than using algae grown outdoors, subject to external factors and changes, Kemin uses a patented process involving sterile vessels to produce its algae in a controlled, indoor environment.

In addition to boosting immune health, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health offers ingredients to benefit eyes, brain, skin and weight management. FloraGLO® and ZeaONE® support vision, cognition and healthy skin. Neumentix promotes improved cognitive and physical performance, specifically working memory, focus and choice reaction time. Slendesta® is sourced from potato protein to help control hunger and increase satiety between meals.

Click here for a clinical study on the effectiveness of BetaVia.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States. 

Media Contact: 
Kim Edwards, Global Product Manager, kim.edwards@kemin.com, +1 515 559 5407

© Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies 2020. All rights reserved. ® TM Trademarks of Kemin Industries, Inc., U.S.A.
Certain statements, product labeling and claims may differ by geography or as required by government requirements.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/901853/New_Kemin_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kemin Industries

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.02.20
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV
18.02.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
18.02.20
Gold weiter im Aufwind
18.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf DKSH Holding AG, Idorsia Ltd, Temenos AG
18.02.20
Vontobel: Amazon: Die Initialzündung
18.02.20
SMI droht die Puste auszugehen
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.02.20
Will Job Growth, Low Inflation Change Rates?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Von Gold bis Rhodium: Das sehen Experten für Edelmetalle in 2020 voraus
Novartis erhält Zulassung von Europäischer Kommission für Beovu gegen AMD
Heraeus: Das hält das Jahr 2020 für das Währungspaar EUR/USD bereit
Tom Lee: Wer schafft es eher auf 40'000? Der Dow oder Bitcoin?
Presse spekuliert um Rücktrittszeitpunkt von UBS-CEO Ermotti - UBS-Aktie fester
Wall Street im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst mit Aufschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Weniger Apple und Wells Fargo: So sah Warren Buffetts Depot im 4. Quartal 2019 aus
Dow schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Abgaben
Apple-Aktie unter Druck: Epidemie kippt Apples Umsatzprognose

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Abgaben
An der Wall Street ging es am Dienstag leicht bergab. Der heimische Markt notierte tiefer. Der DAX wies negative Vorzeichen aus. Die Mehrzahl der Aktienmärkte in Fernost bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;