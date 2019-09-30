Kemin Nutrisurance Opens New Production Facility in Brazil

VARGEÃO, Brazil, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Nutrisurance, the global pet food and rendering technologies business unit of Kemin Industries, recently opened its newly expanded 5,000-square-meter production facility in Vargeão, Brazil. The USD$6 million (R$25 million) expansion increases the facility's raw material capacity by 900 percent and finished goods storage by 1,500 percent, allowing Kemin, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, to serve more customers in South America and around the globe.

Brazil is one of the top pet food markets in the world. According to Euromonitor, the country's pet food growth is thought to be driven by more Brazilians moving to urban areas and having children later in life, choosing small dogs and cats as companions, thus increasing the pet population.1

The investment in Vargeão generates 50 Kemin jobs and boosts the local economy by way of construction jobs, raw-material sourcing and taxes. Most of the facility's production will support customers in Brazil and other South American countries.

"This facility is the largest contributor in terms of taxes returned to the Vargeão community," said Valdir Lucatelli, General Manager of Kemin Nutrisurance in South America. "Kemin is proud to help support local education and the health and safety of this community."

The new facility includes a research and development center, expanded storage and state-of-the-art production equipment. A new spray dryer was installed to support Kemin's line of pet health and nutrition ingredients, including protein hydrolysates and functional ingredients. The facility will also support Kemin's palatant product lines, which include meat and plant-based flavorants for pet products.

The facility is currently certified to serve countries in South America and Europe and is in the process of approval in the United States. It is GMP-certified for food safety and quality and uses a LEAN manufacturing program for process and product quality improvement. Kemin is finalizing food safety certification FSSC 22000.

To learn more about Kemin and its global reach, visit www.kemin.com.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

