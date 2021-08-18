SMI 12’545 0.5%  SPI 16’065 0.5%  Dow 35’297 -0.1%  DAX 15’966 0.3%  Euro 1.0740 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’189 -0.2%  Gold 1’782 -0.2%  Bitcoin 42’103 3.0%  Dollar 0.9180 0.3%  Öl 68.4 -1.1% 

18.08.2021 19:30:00

Kelly Sills Takes Up Fight Against Human Trafficking with Faith, Finances and Fortitude

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Human trafficking, the second largest criminal industry worldwide, is also the fastest growing, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Louisiana, with Interstates 10, 12 and 20, has some of the worst human trafficking corridors in the nation. This prompted hard-hitting laws via bipartisan legislation. Yet, the problem still remains.

Baton Rouge is one of the top three cities in Louisiana to have the most trafficking victims, according to Empower 225, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping vulnerable populations.

"In 2019, 543 minor sex trafficking victims (prospective or confirmed) were identified in Louisiana. 106 were ages 12 and under, with the youngest being 2 months old.  Some providers did not report data, so the total cases are likely underreported," according to the organization.

Baton Rouge–based entrepreneur Kelly Sills noted that human trafficking is modern slavery and remains a colossal problem.

"Religious and government leaders are starting to call attention to human trafficking and local organizations like Empower 225 are trying to help potential – and current – human trafficking victims," said Sills, who made a financial contribution to Empower 225. "We are going to have to work together."

Many trafficking victims are forced into the sex trade, but not all. A large percentage are forced to work in factories, in agriculture or in domestic servitude, according to the ACLU.

"Trafficking victims commonly experience physical and psychological abuse, including beatings, sexual abuse, food and sleep deprivation, threats to themselves and their family members, and isolation from the outside world," according to the website.

The U.S. Department of State estimates between 14,500 to 17,500 people are trafficked into the United States each year and the government has dozens of human trafficking task forces working to identify victims.

"There needs to be more public acknowledgement that this is a real issue. There should be a more concerted effort to help those individuals who have been coerced or bullied into living with unacceptable conditions," Sills said.

About Kelly Sills

Kelly Sills is a Louisiana-based serial entrepreneur dedicated to philanthropy. A man of faith, he contributes time and money to organizations in order to help create a kinder world.

About Empower 225

A 501(c)(3) organization located in Baton Rouge, Empower 225 is dedicated to empowering youth who are at-risk of homelessness and dependency.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelly-sills-takes-up-fight-against-human-trafficking-with-faith-finances-and-fortitude-301358222.html

SOURCE Kelly Sills

﻿

