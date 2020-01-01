Kelly Roofing's Holiday Outreach: Donating the Materials and Labor for a Deserving Local Family

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelly Roofing, a roofing contractor dedicated to serving their industry and state with care, consistency and communication, gives away a free roof to a local family in need every holiday season.

This holiday season, Gloria and her family were chosen because of her financial struggles after her husband abandoned her 12 years ago, leaving her with three mouths to feed. To provide for her family, Gloria engages in multiple activities to improve her income and cut down the costs of living. Overall, Gloria is a hardworking and dedicated single mother. More importantly, Gloria believes deeply in God and seeks His guidance in her life.

Other than Gloria's financial troubles, there is a hole in her bedroom ceiling due to a consistent roof leak. Unfortunately, her insurance company declined her claim stating the roof only required repair and then dropped her because the deductible was more than a standard repair. With several attempts to repair the roof on her own, nothing seemed to work. When meeting her, it was found she had a tarp over the hole to prevent water from entering her bedroom.

Kelly Roofing partnered with Habitat for Humanity, ABC Supply, Owens Corning and many customers to provide a new roof for Gloria's family. They are using shingles donated from Owens Corning, Woodgate and several other customers who share the same compassion. Donations from positive surveys given on Google and Facebook pages were also received to aid in the free roof replacement (https://www.kellyroofing.com/freeroof). Aside from the roof, they are working on funding a new bike for Gloria's son to use to get back and forth to work.

Every year Kelly Roofing is blessed to be able to give a roof away. They always welcome partnerships from the local community, including satisfied customers through the Free Roof Project, Habitat for Humanity and other regional entities to provide free roof replacements to families in need. People wishing to help can also support this initiative by contacting Kelly Roofing.

Kelly Roofing is a family-owned company, serving Naples and the surrounding areas since 1972. Serving residential and commercial property owners with customer-forward thinking has been their goal from day one. All Kelly Roofing employees live by the core values of Care, Communicate and Consistency, allowing them to provide outstanding workmanship using the most advanced methods. To learn more about Kelly Roofing, go to http://www.kellyroofing.com.

SOURCE Kelly Roofing