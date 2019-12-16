16.12.2019 11:00:00

Kelly Legal Group Welcomes New Associate Attorney Evan Bitto

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kelly Legal Group (KLG) is pleased to announce the addition of Evan Bitto as an Associate Attorney at the firm. Bitto's extensive experience in real estate law is a perfect fit for KLG's expanding real estate practice area.

"I was drawn to KLG because of their reputation and personalized approach to their clients. They truly care about each and every person that walks through the door. I am excited to join their growing team," Bitto said.

Evan Bitto is a graduate of Trinity University in San Antonio and Northeastern University School of Law in Boston. Prior to practicing law, Bitto worked in sales, international logistics, and project management and operations. He brings this previous experience to his legal practice areas, which include business formation, asset protection, and civil litigation in addition to real estate. Bitto is a member of the State Bar of Texas.

About Kelly Legal Group

Kelly Legal Group is a boutique real estate and corporate law firm located in Austin, Texas. Founded by attorney Jeff Kelly, KLG strives to provide its clients with competent legal advice, first-class service, and rapid matter resolution. Over the years, KLG has expanded its practice areas beyond business and real estate to include wills & estates, personal injury, aviation, and criminal.

To learn more, visit https://www.kellylegalgroup.com, call 512-505-0053 to schedule a free consultation, or stop by Kelly Legal Group's office at 4934 West US Highway 290 Sunset Valley, Austin, TX 78735.

 

SOURCE Kelly Legal Group, PLLC

