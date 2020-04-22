Kelley Blue Book Names Best New and Used Eco-Friendly Vehicles for Earth Day 2020

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid and electric vehicles have come a long way, and if you're considering an alternative fuel model, your options have never been greater. With a wide variety of models available today, Kelley Blue Book's experts helped narrow down shoppers' considerations lists with their top picks for these eco-friendly new and used vehicles at varying price points, including the 10 Best Used Hybrids and Electric Cars Under $20,000 , 10 Best Plug-in Hybrid Cars Under $40,000 and 10 Longest-Range Electric Cars of 2020 .

"With each new model year, the number of available hybrid and electric vehicles continues to grow," said Michael Harley, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book. "Regardless of your lifestyle, there are a variety of vehicles to choose from in SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans, and even at a more budget-conscious price if you're shopping used. One of the most underrated deals is to buy a used hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or all-electric vehicle – many of these are sold as 'manufacturer certified' with extended warranties. With a plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), you can enjoy the best of both worlds. Some of the most recent models deliver enough all-electric range that you can commute every day and never have to fill the gas tank."

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day 2020, Kelley Blue Book and CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services) are teaming up again to help nonprofits make a difference in local communities. Now through April 30, 2020, Kelley Blue Book will contribute $25 (up to $10,000) to American Rivers for each vehicle donated at https://www.kbb.com/donate-your-car/. Together, Kelley Blue Book and CARS have raised more than $2 million over the past three years for nonprofits nationwide.

10 Best Used Hybrids and Electric Cars Under $20,000

Rank Vehicle Fuel Economy Total Range 1 2018 Toyota Prius 52 mpg combined (54 city/50 highway) 588 miles 2 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid 40 mpg combined (42 city/38 highway) 680 miles 3 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Blue 58 mpg combined (57 city/59 highway) 690 miles 4 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid 48 mpg combined (49 city/47 highway) 758 miles 5 2019 Kia Optima Hybrid 41 mpg combined (39 city/45 highway) 652 miles 6 2017 Nissan Leaf 112 MPGe combined (124 city/101 highway) 107 miles 7 2015 Lexus ES 300h 40 mpg combined (39 city/40 highway) 688 miles 8 2016 Toyota Prius V 41 mpg combined (43 city/39 highway) 488 miles 9 2018 Chevrolet Volt First 53 miles: 106 MPGe combined; Next 367 miles: 42 mpg combined 420 miles 10 2017 Kia Niro 50 mpg combined (52 city/49 highway) 595 miles

To learn more details about Kelley Blue Book's 2020 10 Best Used Hybrids and Electric Cars Under $20,000, visit https://www.kbb.com/articles/best-cars/top-10-best-used-hybrid-and-electric-cars-under-20000/ . For the top five tips when buying a used electric car, visit https://www.kbb.com/articles/car-news/top-five-tips-when-buying-a-used-electric-car/ .

10 Best Plug-In Hybrid Cars Under $40,000

Rank Vehicle Starting

Price Electric Range Hybrid Mode Fuel

Economy Approximate Charge Time 1 2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid $33,400 48 miles (340 miles total) 42 mpg city/highway combined 2.5 hours (240V), 12 hours (120V) 2 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid $39,995 32 miles (520 miles total) 30 mpg city/highway combined 2 hours (240V), 14 hours (120V) 3 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid $26,500 29 miles (630 miles total) 52 mpg city/highway combined 2.3 hours (240V), 8.5 hours (120V) 4 2020 Kia Plug-in Hybrid $36,090 28 miles (630 miles total) 41 mpg city/highway combined 3 hours (240V), 9 hours (120V) 5 2020 Ford Fusion Energi $35,000 26 miles (610 miles total) 42 mpg city/highway combined 2.5 hours (240V), 7 hours (120V) 6 2020 Kia Niro PHEV $29,490 26 miles (560 miles total) 46 mpg city/highway combined 2.5 hours (240V), 9 hours (120V) 7 2020 Toyota Prius Prime $27,750 25 miles (640 miles total) 54 mpg city/highway combined 2.2 hours (240V), 5.5 hours (120V) 8 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV $36,295 22 miles (310 miles total) 25 mpg city/highway combined 3.5 hours (240V), 8 hours (120V) 9 2020 Mini S E Countryman ALL4 $38,750 18 miles (300 miles total) 29 mpg city/highway combined N/A 10 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid $35,145 17 miles (480 miles total) 35 mpg city/highway combined 2 hours (240V), 5 hours (120V)

To learn more details about Kelley Blue Book's 2020 10 Best Plug-In Hybrid Cars Under $40,000, visit https://www.kbb.com/articles/best-cars/top-10-best-plug-in-hybrid-cars-under-40000/ .

10 Longest-Range Electric Cars of 2020

Rank Vehicle Starting Price Range Per Full Charge EPA Fuel Economy Equivalent 1 2020 Tesla Model S Long Range $81,190 373 miles 111 MPGe (city/highway combined) 2 2020 Tesla Model 3 Long Range $50,190 330 miles 130 MPGe (city/highway combined) 3 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range $89,690 328 miles 96 MPGe (city/highway combined) 4 2020 Tesla Model Y $54,190 315 miles 121 MPGe (city/highway combined) 5 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV $37,495 259 miles 118 MPGe (city/highway combined) 6 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric 38,310 258 miles 120 MPGe (city/highway combined) 7 2020 Kia Niro EV $40,210 239 miles 112 MPGe (city/highway combined) 8 2020 Jaguar I-Pace $70,875 234 miles 76 MPGe (city/highway combined) 9 2020 Nissan Leaf Plus $39,125 226 miles 108 MPGe (city/highway combined) 10 2020 Porsche Taycan $152,250 201 miles 69 MPGe (city/highway combined)

To learn more details about Kelley Blue Book's 10 Longest Range Electric Cars of 2020, visit https://www.kbb.com/articles/best-cars/top-10-longest-range-electric-cars/ .

If you are looking for a vehicle at this time, many dealers can accommodate your buying needs—shopping from your couch or talking with an advisor is just a text or phone call away. Check out the latest on how to shop safely and conveniently for your next vehicle online at https://www.kbb.com/articles/car-news/can-i-buy-a-car-online-to-reduce-coronavirus-exposure/ .

