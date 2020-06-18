18.06.2020 12:01:00

Kelley Blue Book Names 10 Coolest Father's Day Cars Under $30,000

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is just around the corner. Whether he's bringing baby home for the first time or is an empty-nesting Pop-pop, the experts at Kelley Blue Book help narrow down the affordable car, truck, or SUV sure to be on his wish list with this year's picks for the 10 Coolest Father's Day Cars Under $30,000.

Kelley Blue Book Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Kelley Blue Book)

"The variety of models on this list will accommodate the classic, more sensible father to the rugged, adventurous type," said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. "On top of great styling and amenities, these new-car models are available at a compelling price points. There is plenty to like about these models, including power, upscale features, and practicality in stylish packages." 

10 Coolest Father's Day Cars Under $30,000

Rank

Vehicle

Kelley Blue Book®

Fair Purchase Price

(as of 5/29/20)

Sample Editorial Content

1

2020 Ford Mustang

$26,187

This is the pony car that started it all. With EcoBoost 4-cylinder power, iconic styling, and a usable back seat, the Ford Mustang has it all for well under $30,000.

2

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

$24,144

As stylish coupes go, the Chevy Camaro has a youthful spirit that will put a spring into your father's step.

3

2020 Dodge Challenger

$27,367

Nothing pays better tribute to classic American muscle than the brawny Dodge Challenger. Bold looks and a roomy interior make the Challenger ideal for family cruise night.

4

2020 Jeep Wrangler

$27,600

This rugged legend, equipped with a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with an electric assist, is ready to go anywhere and do anything.

5

2020 Fiat 124 Spider

$28,335

Dad's an empty nester and may be retired. It's his time to live the dream of owning a 2-seat roadster like the 2020 Fiat 124 Spider.

6

2020 Honda Civic Si

$24,509

You get to a certain age where you appreciate sensible shoes. The Honda Civic is kind of like that, but also adds an element of fun when you choose the more spirited Si trim level.

7

2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI

$28,299

Dads like to golf, right? Great handling and power are the GTI's stock in trade along with a roomy hatchback and seating to handle a fivesome and their clubs.

8

2020 Hyundai Veloster N

$26,786

Plenty of power, great handling, and it's got a rear passenger side door that will make getting the baby seat into the back a breeze.

9

2020 Mazda CX-5

$26,551

Crossover SUVs are the new default family car. While they are perfect for that duty, the 2020 Mazda CX-5 adds an upscale aura, plenty of driving thrills, and classy styling at an affordable price.

10

2020 Toyota Tacoma

$28,318

This midsize pickup is perfect for both weekend projects and getaways. Like all dads, it's a classic.

 

To learn more details about Kelley Blue Book's 2020 10 Coolest Father's Day Cars Under $30,000, including photos, expert and consumer reviews, available models for sale near you, and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/fathers-day-cars/.

If you are looking for a vehicle at this time, many dealers can accommodate your buying needs—shopping from your couch or talking with an advisor is just a text or phone call away. Check out the latest on how to shop safely and conveniently for your next vehicle online at https://www.kbb.com/articles/car-news/can-i-buy-a-car-online-to-reduce-coronavirus-exposure/

About Kelley Blue Book (www.kbb.com) 
Founded in 1926, Kelley Blue Book, The Trusted Resource®, is the vehicle valuation and information source trusted and relied upon by both consumers and the automotive industry. Each week the company provides market-reflective values on its top-rated website KBB.com, including its famous Blue Book® Trade-In Values and Kelley Blue Book® Price Advisor tool, which provides a range for what consumers can reasonably expect to pay for a vehicle in their area. Car owners looking to sell immediately can also get a redeemable, transaction-ready offer with Kelley Blue BookSM Instant Cash Offer. The company also provides vehicle pricing and values through various products and services available to car dealers, auto manufacturers, finance and insurance companies, and governmental agencies. Kelley Blue Book is a Cox Automotive brand. 

About Cox Automotive 
Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®,are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues of $21 billion. www.coxautoinc.com 

