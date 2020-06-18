Kelley Blue Book Names 10 Coolest Father's Day Cars Under $30,000

IRVINE, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is just around the corner. Whether he's bringing baby home for the first time or is an empty-nesting Pop-pop, the experts at Kelley Blue Book help narrow down the affordable car, truck, or SUV sure to be on his wish list with this year's picks for the 10 Coolest Father's Day Cars Under $30,000.

"The variety of models on this list will accommodate the classic, more sensible father to the rugged, adventurous type," said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. "On top of great styling and amenities, these new-car models are available at a compelling price points. There is plenty to like about these models, including power, upscale features, and practicality in stylish packages."

10 Coolest Father's Day Cars Under $30,000

Rank Vehicle Kelley Blue Book® Fair Purchase Price (as of 5/29/20) Sample Editorial Content 1 2020 Ford Mustang $26,187 This is the pony car that started it all. With EcoBoost 4-cylinder power, iconic styling, and a usable back seat, the Ford Mustang has it all for well under $30,000. 2 2020 Chevrolet Camaro $24,144 As stylish coupes go, the Chevy Camaro has a youthful spirit that will put a spring into your father's step. 3 2020 Dodge Challenger $27,367 Nothing pays better tribute to classic American muscle than the brawny Dodge Challenger. Bold looks and a roomy interior make the Challenger ideal for family cruise night. 4 2020 Jeep Wrangler $27,600 This rugged legend, equipped with a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with an electric assist, is ready to go anywhere and do anything. 5 2020 Fiat 124 Spider $28,335 Dad's an empty nester and may be retired. It's his time to live the dream of owning a 2-seat roadster like the 2020 Fiat 124 Spider. 6 2020 Honda Civic Si $24,509 You get to a certain age where you appreciate sensible shoes. The Honda Civic is kind of like that, but also adds an element of fun when you choose the more spirited Si trim level. 7 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI $28,299 Dads like to golf, right? Great handling and power are the GTI's stock in trade along with a roomy hatchback and seating to handle a fivesome and their clubs. 8 2020 Hyundai Veloster N $26,786 Plenty of power, great handling, and it's got a rear passenger side door that will make getting the baby seat into the back a breeze. 9 2020 Mazda CX-5 $26,551 Crossover SUVs are the new default family car. While they are perfect for that duty, the 2020 Mazda CX-5 adds an upscale aura, plenty of driving thrills, and classy styling at an affordable price. 10 2020 Toyota Tacoma $28,318 This midsize pickup is perfect for both weekend projects and getaways. Like all dads, it's a classic.

To learn more details about Kelley Blue Book's 2020 10 Coolest Father's Day Cars Under $30,000, including photos, expert and consumer reviews, available models for sale near you, and more, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/fathers-day-cars/.

