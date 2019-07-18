+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
18.07.2019 02:00:00

Keller Williams Introduces A New Team Leader for Their Westwood Office

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keller Williams Westside, the Westwood area's premier real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce Branden as their new Team Lead. Lowder comes to Keller Williams with over 25 years in the industry as both a successful agent and rainmaker for Team Echo Real Estate. Having won multiple awards recognizing his leadership abilities, Lowders extensive experience brings excitement and motivation to the agents of the Westside office. "We're grateful and thrilled to have him as part of our Keller Williams family, we know he will do great things for the office" one agent noted during Brandens introduction ceremony.

Branden started his career at Keller Williams 5 years ago as an agent, and briefly left in 2018 to seek another opportunity at an opposing firm. Coming back into a Team Lead role is something he is excited and passionate about, "I was originally a little frustrated with KW, so I left and tried another brokerage for a few months. The grass is definitely not always greener! I came back because KW is one of the better brokerages to be associated with and it offers everything we need to be successful," he answered when asked what prompted his return.

Recently expanding into a larger location, the new KW Westside office boasts 5,000 Sqft of work space with views of the city, nearly 20 private offices, and an impressive training room where they hold weekly training classes and mastermind sessions.

With plans to double the offices' production and agent count by 2020, Lowder hit the ground running by introducing an in-house media team that manages photos and videos for new listings, as well as adding new classes and staff to their support team. "I'm looking forward to making the Westside market center a place where agents who truly want to build their business, brand and fine tune their sales skills, and learn new ways to lead generate, can all come together and feel supported by our team and staff,'' he expressed during his first management meeting where he met fellow Team Leads from neighboring offices.

If you're interested in finding how Keller Williams Westside can help your business, visit KWWestside.com today or call Branden directly at 310.482.2500-branden.westside(at)gmail.com

 

SOURCE Keller Williams

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.07.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
17.07.19
Trump sorgt für neue Unsicherheit: Ölpreise geben nach, Gold fällt und Silber steigt
17.07.19
Vontobel: Cloud Computing: the sky is the limit
17.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Tata Motors Ltd
17.07.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Bullen versuchen es erneut / Swisscom – Geben sich die Bullen geschlagen?
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
16.07.19
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Frankenstärke stellt Fragen zu SNB-Intervention in den Raum - Euro sinkt etwas
Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Swatch-Aktie gewinnt: Swatch Group erzielt im ersten Halbjahr weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Leonteq-Aktie hebt ab: Raiffeisen wird Beteiligung an Leonteq nicht abbauen
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie verliert: S+B mit Umsatzminus und Gewinnwarnung
Rekordserie bekommt einen Dämpfer: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- US-Aktienmärkte trotz guter Bankenbilanzen zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
CRH verkauft europäisches Handelsgeschäft an Blackstone
Polyphor stellt Phase-III-Studien mit Murepavadin ein - Aktie bricht kräftig ein
JPMorgan-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Gewinn deutlich gesteigert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rekordserie bekommt einen Dämpfer: US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zulegen, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex DAX abgab. Zur Wochenmitte ging es an den Börsen in Fernost abwärts. Mit einem Minus präsentierten sich die Börsen in den USA.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB