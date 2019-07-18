Keller Williams Introduces A New Team Leader for Their Westwood Office

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keller Williams Westside, the Westwood area's premier real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce Branden as their new Team Lead. Lowder comes to Keller Williams with over 25 years in the industry as both a successful agent and rainmaker for Team Echo Real Estate. Having won multiple awards recognizing his leadership abilities, Lowders extensive experience brings excitement and motivation to the agents of the Westside office. "We're grateful and thrilled to have him as part of our Keller Williams family, we know he will do great things for the office" one agent noted during Brandens introduction ceremony.

Branden started his career at Keller Williams 5 years ago as an agent, and briefly left in 2018 to seek another opportunity at an opposing firm. Coming back into a Team Lead role is something he is excited and passionate about, "I was originally a little frustrated with KW, so I left and tried another brokerage for a few months. The grass is definitely not always greener! I came back because KW is one of the better brokerages to be associated with and it offers everything we need to be successful," he answered when asked what prompted his return.

Recently expanding into a larger location, the new KW Westside office boasts 5,000 Sqft of work space with views of the city, nearly 20 private offices, and an impressive training room where they hold weekly training classes and mastermind sessions.

With plans to double the offices' production and agent count by 2020, Lowder hit the ground running by introducing an in-house media team that manages photos and videos for new listings, as well as adding new classes and staff to their support team. "I'm looking forward to making the Westside market center a place where agents who truly want to build their business, brand and fine tune their sales skills, and learn new ways to lead generate, can all come together and feel supported by our team and staff,'' he expressed during his first management meeting where he met fellow Team Leads from neighboring offices.

If you're interested in finding how Keller Williams Westside can help your business, visit KWWestside.com today or call Branden directly at 310.482.2500-branden.westside(at)gmail.com

SOURCE Keller Williams