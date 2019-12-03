03.12.2019 15:30:00

Keith Wofford to Enter The American College of Bankruptcy as a Fellow

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Bankruptcy announced that Keith Wofford will be inducted as a Fellow in the 31st Class of the College on March 13, 2020 in Washington, D.C. He is one of 31 new Fellows being recognized for their professional excellence and exceptional contributions to the bankruptcy and insolvency field; he was the sole practicing attorney from the Second Circuit among this year's inductees.

Keith Wofford

Keith is the co-managing partner of Ropes & Gray's 400-lawyer New York office and practices in the firm's business restructuring practice, focusing on bankruptcy and creditors' rights.  Chambers & Partners, a leading professional directory, praises Keith as a "brilliant attorney" who has "excellent negotiating and case management skills." Keith primarily acts on behalf of investment funds specializing in distressed debt, and potential acquirors of assets of distressed companies.

Keith's scholarly interests include secured creditor rights, inter-creditor disputes, credit-bidding transactions and other acquisitions of company control through debt positions. Keith is also dedicated to public service, maintaining an active pro bono practice and serving and supporting numerous charitable and public interest organizations.

"Keith is an asset to our clients, a leader at our firm and a role model for attorneys practicing at all levels," said Ropes & Gray chair-elect Julie Jones. "He brings a deep understanding of restructuring law to his clients' most complex challenges, and Keith also embodies the values of our firm through his pro bono service and civic commitments."

"This honor would not be possible without our clients, who trust our team to help them navigate their most complex restructuring matters," Keith said. "I am humbled and honored at the American College of Bankruptcy's decision to induct me into its ranks."

The American College of Bankruptcy is an honorary association of bankruptcy and insolvency professionals and plays a notable role in sustaining professional excellence in the field. The college invites fellows who demonstrate "a proven record of the highest standards of expertise, leadership, integrity, professionalism, scholarship, and service to the bankruptcy practice and to their communities." The Candidates are selected by the College's Board of Regents from among recommendations of Circuit Admissions Councils in each federal judicial circuit and specially appointed Committees for Judicial and International Fellows.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including finance, private equity, M&A, capital markets, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, data, and business restructuring. 

